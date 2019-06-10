

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks at a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Monday. (Mario Guzman/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Trump said Monday that his immigration deal with Mexico has “fully signed and documented” provisions that have not yet been publicly disclosed, hinting at a regional accord under discussion during the negotiations that would make it much harder for Central Americans to seek refuge in the United States.

“It will be revealed in the not too distant future,” Trump wrote in early morning tweets, describing the measures as “an important part” of the deal with Mexico and “one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years.”

Trump has vigorously defended his administration’s Mexico agreement following criticism that the accord consisted mostly of items that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador already had agreed to implement. The president said in an interview with CNBC that he has been keeping additional elements of the deal under wraps to let Mexico go public first.

“We purposely said we wouldn’t mention it for a little while,” Trump said in the interview, declining to offer more details.

[Mexico aimed to avoid tariffs with deal limiting migrants going north]

At the center of the negotiations last week was a proposal to make asylum seekers apply for protection in the first foreign country they reach after departing their homeland, potentially allowing the United States to send Guatemalans back to Mexico and Hondurans and Salvadorans back to Guatemala. Department of Homeland Security officials were in Guatemala last month discussing such a plan.

Mexico has repeatedly said that it will not agree to a “Safe Third” accord that would require it to take in U.S.-bound asylum seekers transiting its territory. But Mexican officials have been willing to negotiate something that would function in a similar way, if responsibility for asylum seekers were to be shared among other nations in the region.



Central American migrants stand on a raft as they cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico early Monday. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

In Mexico City, López Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard acknowledged for the first time Monday that the full scope of their agreement with the United States was not disclosed in a joint declaration the two governments released Friday. Mexico and the United States reached a deal that calls for increased immigration enforcement south of the U.S. border and expansion of a program that allows the U.S. government to send migrants back to Mexico to await asylum hearings — in exchange for Trump lifting his threat to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods.

The two governments said the need for a regional asylum realignment would not be necessary because their plans for a massive enforcement push in southern Mexico would deliver the swift reductions in migration Trump is demanding.

“If these measures are not successful, we will sit down to discuss with different countries a regional strategy,” said Ebrard, who rushed to the United States with his negotiating team immediately after Trump leveled his tariff threat. “But we trust that the measures will be successful.”

Asked for more detail, Ebrard told reporters that the countries in the region would “need to make a pact so that the number of migrants doesn’t rise” because if numbers rise, the United States will impose the tariffs. He said that a regional agreement would include Latin American countries that migrants currently use as transit points, citing Brazil, Panama and Guatemala.

“We need their solidarity,” Ebrard said of other nations. “Brazil because that’s where people arrive from outside of the continent. Panama because that’s where Cubans and Haitians arrive, Guatemala because that’s where Hondurans and Salvadorans pass through. It’s a regional system.”

López Obrador said he and Trump spoke over the weekend and agreed to “maintain contact in 90 days to await results.” He said he is optimistic.

“I’m sure that there will not be reprisals because there won’t be a reason for them,” the Mexican president said. López Obrador said the delay will give his government time to “prove that we can stop the migratory flow while respecting human rights, with development programs and employment programs . . . which would make migration optional.”



Soldiers watch for migrants riding in public transportation in Tapachula, Mexico, on Sunday. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Trump also said in a tweet that he would impose tariffs if Mexican lawmakers fail to approve the regional asylum overhaul: “If for any reason approval is not forthcoming, Tariffs will be reinstated!”

The Mexican president said he was “very happy” with the deal “because we avoided an economic crisis. That’s not a minor thing.” He then showed reporters a graph of Mexico’s positive currency movement since the deal was announced: “Our peso is gaining.”

During an interview on Fox News on Monday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway also declined to discuss the proposal to change asylum rules. But she laid out what she called the “general principle” of such a plan, saying it had been under discussion for some time and is “very enticing to many people.”

“This would mean that if you’re coming through Central America . . . from the Northern Triangle countries, you’ve got to go through Mexico to get to the United States,” she said, noting that if a migrant gets to Mexico, they would remain there instead of coming to the U.S. southern border. “Really it’s been part of the president’s strategy from the beginning, I’d say for the four years he’s been running and being president.”

As for details of the plan, Conway said “the president and others will reveal that in due time.”

Trump also claimed Mexico’s negotiating team agreed to increase purchases of U.S. foodstuffs. Conway was asked if such a provision was included in the deal, but she did not answer the question.

Sieff reported from Mexico City.