Tom Homan oversaw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as acting director for the first 18 months of the Trump administration. (John Bazemore/AP)

President Trump said Friday that he is planning to make former immigration enforcement chief and Fox News analyst Tom Homan a White House “border czar,” the president’s latest move to place hard-liners who praise him on television in senior positions.

“Tom Homan’s coming back,” Trump told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” via telephone Friday morning. “I would say that would be announced next week except I’d rather announce it now.”

Homan ran U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as acting director during the first 18 months of the Trump administration, but he retired in frustration when the White House failed to move his nomination forward toward Senate confirmation.

Homan then became a Fox News analyst on immigration and border issues, where he was known for his blunt speaking style and enthusiasm for the president’s attempts to impose harsher border measures.

“He’ll be a border czar,” Trump said. “He’ll be reporting directly to me. He’ll probably be working out of the White House but spending a lot of time at the border. . . . He’s going to be very much involved with the border.”

Homan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday morning.

It was not clear what duties Homan will assume, nor how he will work with Kevin McAleenan, the acting director of the Department of Homeland Security, which is tasked with securing the border.

Immigration has become one of the central issues of Trump’s presidency, and he has been frustrated by the rising number of Central American migrants who have been streaming to the U.S.-Mexico border. U.S. authorities detained more than 144,000 migrants along the border last month, the highest level in 13 years. Several of the Trump administration’s policies aimed at slowing migration have been stopped in federal court or have not succeeded. Last week, Trump secured a deal — after threatening tariffs — that calls for Mexico to step up immigration enforcement in an attempt to slow migration to the U.S. border.

Trump and his close aides also have been pushing for tougher approaches to immigration, and top officials have called for an overarching position in the White House to help coordinate efforts across agencies.

Before she was ousted in April as Homeland Security Secretary, Kirstjen Nielsen had advocated for a senior White House figure who could spearhead the administration’s response to crisis at the Mexico border. Such a job was envisioned as helping to increase communication and collaboration between the departments of Defense, Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services.

In recent weeks, Trump has appointed two other television analysts to senior DHS roles.

Mark Morgan, a former FBI and Border Patrol official, is now acting director of ICE. And on Monday, Ken Cuccinelli, the conservative activist and former attorney general of Virginia, took over as the interim head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.