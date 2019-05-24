In this file photo from 2014, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli addresses the Virginia GOP Convention in Roanoke (Steve Helber/AP)

President Trump plans to install Ken Cuccinelli as the new director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, placing the conservative activist and former Virginia attorney general at the head of the agency that runs the country’s legal immigration system, administration officials said Friday.

L. Francis Cissna, the agency’s current director, has told staff he will leave his post at the end of the month.

The move extends the purge of senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, replacing Cissna, a Senate-confirmed agency head with deep expertise on immigration law, with Cuccinelli, a conservative firebrand disliked by senior GOP figures, including Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell has vowed to block Cuccinelli from getting confirmed for any position, blaming him for leading a 2014 effort defying McConnell that promoted insurgent candidates running against sitting Republican incumbents. And Cuccinelli signed a letter drafted by conservative activists two years ago calling on McConnell to step aside.

[Trump administration will hire Cuccinelli for senior DHS border role]

L. Francis Cissna, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in December 2017. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

After Cuccinelli was rumored as a potential DHS Secretary, McConnell told reporters he had communicated his opposition to the White House.

“I have expressed my, shall I say, lack of enthusiasm for one of them . . . Ken Cuccinelli,” McConnell said.

Cuccinelli, known more recently for combative television appearances and enthusiasm for the president’s immigration proposals, is even more disliked by Democrats.

Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller has been agitating for Cissna’s removal for months, and he has repeatedly railed about Cissna to the president, saying he is not in favor of the Trump administration’s agenda and has slow-walked some of its biggest initiatives — while not writing enough regulations.

Cuccinelli’s new role could include other duties outside of CIS, an administration official said Friday.

[Cuccinelli, a righteous, faith-driven warrior who delights in provocation, will join Trump administration]

Miller believed Cissna would be fired during the last DHS purge, officials said, but a number of Republican senators — including Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley — rallied to Cissna’s defense. A senior White House official said Cissna was temporarily saved after Trump saw how many influential Republicans, and even hard-line immigration hawks, were praising him.

But the reprieve was short-lived, and Trump’s decision to add Cuccinelli to the department earlier this week set up potential conflicts within DHS leadership, where there was no clear vacancy for him.

White House aides have scrambled to figure out exactly what Cuccinelli will be doing in the administration, officials said, and the move Friday places him at the forefront of Trump’s plans to overhaul the country’s immigration system.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, is leading a White House effort to reorient the agency toward a “merit-based” immigration model that will prioritize job skills over family ties.

In a draft farewell letter to staff Friday, obtained by The Washington Post, Cissna said he was proud of his record at CIS.

“It gives me great pride to reflect upon the many strides we have made in a relatively short period of time to carry out our statutory mission and ensure that you’re appropriately trained and empowered to carry out your individual duties and responsibilities under the law,” Cissna wrote. “I also know we have carefully and purposefully laid the groundwork for many more, much-needed, lawful reforms to come in the near future.”