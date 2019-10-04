The White House late Friday issued a proclamation saying it would deny visas to immigrants who “will financially burden” the U.S. health-care system starting Nov. 3, demanding that foreign nationals prove that they have insurance or can cover their own health care costs before entering the United States.

The new rule — issued at 7 p.m. on a Friday night less than a year before Election Day — comes as President Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry and intensifying his efforts to fulfill his 2016 campaign promises to curb immigration.