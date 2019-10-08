But the application from former prosecutor Viktor Shokin was denied over corruption accusations, officials say.
One Republican, Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, compared the situation to Watergate and did not rule out voting to impeach Trump.
From top aides turning on the Trump administration to acknowledging a quid pro quo, it was the most damaging yet for Trump.
Trump inverts time and invents conversations to thwart impeachment
In recent days, the president increasingly has misled and deflected about the transcript released by the White House.
Energy Secretary Rick Perry declined to say whether he would comply with a Friday deadline to produce subpoenaed documents, while a key deposition in the impeachment inquiry was postponed.
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), a former U.S. ambassador, said he has been increasingly concerned by revelations that have emerged regarding the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine.
What’s left mostly centers on process.
He wanted a strong president — and a way to get rid of the demagogic ones.
Despite weeks of denials from the president and his defenders, a growing body of evidence details how Trump repeatedly pushed both the U.S. and Ukrainian governments to intervene in domestic political concerns.
Diplomat tells investigators he raised alarms in 2015 about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine work but was rebuffed
George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, was told in 2015 that then-Vice President Joe Biden didn’t have the “bandwidth” to deal with the matter.
A series of images of Pelosi and Trump have made her a meme, and for some, a symbol of a woman in power
The pointed finger. That red coat. These images of Pelosi with Trump are resonating for a few reasons.
‘Get over it’: Mulvaney’s twin admissions put Trump at the center of emoluments and Ukraine controversies
In admitting that Trump had personally intervened to award a multimillion-dollar summit to his own company, and that the president had also used taxpayer money as leverage to push a Ukrainian investigation into Democrats, Mulvaney embraced a Trumpian tactic: saying the quiet — and potentially illegal — part out loud.
Mick Mulvaney, there may soon be a spot for you under the bus
Telling the truth — even when you don’t mean to — isn’t helpful in the sort of presidential politics being played out at the White House.