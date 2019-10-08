The Washington Post
Giuliani pressed State Department, White House to grant visa to former Ukrainian official
But the application from former prosecutor Viktor Shokin was denied over corruption accusations, officials say.
Growing number of Republicans struggle to defend Trump on G-7 choice, Ukraine and Syria
One Republican, Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida, compared the situation to Watergate and did not rule out voting to impeach Trump.
What happened in the impeachment inquiry this week
From top aides turning on the Trump administration to acknowledging a quid pro quo, it was the most damaging yet for Trump.
Rick Perry won’t comply with subpoena in impeachment inquiry
Energy Secretary Rick Perry declined to say whether he would comply with a Friday deadline to produce subpoenaed documents, while a key deposition in the impeachment inquiry was postponed.
‘I didn’t take this job to keep it’: GOP Rep. Rooney hints he’s open to impeachment
Rep. Francis Rooney (R-Fla.), a former U.S. ambassador, said he has been increasingly concerned by revelations that have emerged regarding the Trump administration’s dealings with Ukraine.
Trump’s ad hoc defenses on Ukraine have largely fallen apart
What’s left mostly centers on process.
Hamilton pushed for impeachment powers. Trump is what he had in mind.
He wanted a strong president — and a way to get rid of the demagogic ones.
Impeachment inquiry shows Trump at the center of Ukraine efforts against rivals
Despite weeks of denials from the president and his defenders, a growing body of evidence details how Trump repeatedly pushed both the U.S. and Ukrainian governments to intervene in domestic political concerns.
Diplomat tells investigators he raised alarms in 2015 about Hunter Biden’s Ukraine work but was rebuffed
George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state, was told in 2015 that then-Vice President Joe Biden didn’t have the “bandwidth” to deal with the matter.
A series of images of Pelosi and Trump have made her a meme, and for some, a symbol of a woman in power
The pointed finger. That red coat. These images of Pelosi with Trump are resonating for a few reasons.
‘Get over it’: Mulvaney’s twin admissions put Trump at the center of emoluments and Ukraine controversies
In admitting that Trump had personally intervened to award a multimillion-dollar summit to his own company, and that the president had also used taxpayer money as leverage to push a Ukrainian investigation into Democrats, Mulvaney embraced a Trumpian tactic: saying the quiet — and potentially illegal — part out loud.
A guide to what the whistleblower alleged - and what has been confirmed
White House appears to be in bunker mentality as impeachment inquiry looms
Trump rails against Democrats, media as impeachment inquiry ramps up
10 ways Trump attacked the impeachment inquiry, in 1 day
