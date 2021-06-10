What do you want to know about ongoing efforts to reform police departments? The Post’s Robert Klemko and John Sullivan will answer your questions regarding the recent proposals to rethink policing and the past attempts to implement reforms on Friday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Eastern time.
Klemko covers policing and criminal justice reform for The Post. In April, he reported on a Native American neighborhood in Minneapolis that created its own alternative to policing, a community protection force. Sullivan is an investigative reporter for The Post and, last year, he wrote about a police driving maneuver used to end pursuits that has killed and injured those in the vehicle.
The Post has a team of journalists dedicated to reporting on policing in America, including an updated database that records every fatal shooting by an on-duty police officer. Find more here.
Submit your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional.
Read more of The Post’s reporting on policing in America:
Sign up for Must Reads, a curated selection of The Post’s best journalism delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Each edition includes a behind-the-scenes look into how a story came together.
Teddy Amenabar, an editor on The Post’s audience team, produced this Q&A.