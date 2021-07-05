While Morabito’s 2018 report finding “major structural damage” to the concrete slab below the pool deck has received much attention since the collapse, it is not clear from his report how urgent he considered the issue. He did not mention that finding in the report’s introduction, and it is cited after issues including storm water entering units through sliding glass doors and potential damage to balcony slabs. He broaches the subject in a section of the report that discusses the parking garage and pool deck repairs.