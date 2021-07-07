Identifying himself as the founder of SGT Report but calling himself “Michael Doe,” Turnbull joined others who were banned from YouTube in filing a federal lawsuit in October in California. At the time, SGT Report’s two YouTube channels had more than 630,000 and 107,000 subscribers, respectively, and their videos had been viewed a total of more than 146 million times, according to the claims in the lawsuit and an archive of the channel available through the website altCensored.com.