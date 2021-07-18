NSO says it does not operate the software it licenses. It maintains that it follows the highest ethical standards and monitors its clients for human rights violations. Nevertheless, the Pegasus Project examined the numbers on the list to identify dozens of smartphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and others that were infected or subjected to attempted penetrations by NSO software. Although the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined, it is a fascinating document. Out of the more than 1,000 identities that could be confirmed, there were at least 85 human rights activists, 65 business executives, several members of Arab royal families, 189 journalists, and 600 government officials and politicians, spread across more than 50 countries. The journalists include investigative reporters who have crusaded against government corruption while the politicians include leading opposition figures in countries with authoritarian leaders. Several heads of state and prime ministers were on the list.