Rwanda does not use this software system, as previously confirmed in November 2019, and does not possess this technical capability in any form. These false accusations are part of an ongoing campaign to cause tensions between Rwanda and other countries, and to sow disinformation about Rwanda domestically and internationally. This is libel, and enough is enough. The questions related to the ongoing terrorism trial of Paul Rusesabagina and his 20 co-accused have been extensively addressed by the court. For any future inquires related to cybersecurity, please contact the National Cyber Security Authority (NCSA).