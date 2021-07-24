WhatsApp said it discovered that Pegasus was being used to hack its app to gain access to users’ smartphones. The company said it was able to collect the identities of 1,400 smartphone users whose devices had been hacked in a two-week period. “What we saw was 1,400 victims in that brief period,” Cathcart said. “What that tells us is that in a longer period of time, over a multiyear period of time, the numbers of people being attacked is very high.”