Videos of the night show a chaotic scene in which concertgoers tried to yell for help but were drowned out by loud music. It’s not clear how many of the cries Scott heard, given that he was onstage and wearing in-ear monitors. The videos, mostly taken by members of the crowd, reveal a sense of panic that spiraled over the 70 minutes in which Scott performed his set.
The Washington Post reviewed dozens of videos from the night to understand how the mass-casualty event unfolded. The Post synchronized video from the audience with a live stream of Scott’s performance published by Apple Music. Key moments of synced videos display a tumultuous scene from the crowd’s perspective, which includes concertgoers receiving medical aid and others trying to stop the concert, as the show continues.
Calls for help from the crowd
Scott takes the stage at around 9 p.m. to a roaring crowd. An overhead shot in a video live-streamed to Apple Music shows a massive, swaying crowd.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said in a news conference following the event, “At approximately 9 o’clock, 9:15, the crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional, additional panic.”
Video from 9:12 p.m. showed a group of tightly packed people. “Help … please help!” can be heard in the recording.
At this point in the concert, Scott is still performing.
Roughly 21 minutes into his set, Scott pauses and hunches over. The crowd chants “Travis!” Scott straightens up and walks to the right side of the arena and points offstage. He asks for the lights. “Make some noise for my boy right there hanging in the tree.” In a video from Tré Pixley who was in the crowd at the same time, people wave at the stage shouting, “medic!” Scott tells everyone to put their middle fingers up in the sky “because they are ready to rage” and begins his next song.
Attempts to alert cameras
At around 9:30 p.m., a concertgoer climbs up a ladder to a raised platform and tries to get the attention of camera operators. People in the audience are agitated, and the man points generally to the crowd and yells, “Shut the f--- up. Someone’s in there. People are f---ing dying. I want to save somebody’s life. That’s somebody’s kid … I want to save them.”
In this same moment, Scott notices what appears to be a golf cart with flashing lights in the crowd. He asks the audience to raise their middle fingers if they are okay. They do. He then asks for two hands in the sky. “You all know what you came to do, chase me, let’s go,” he says. “I want to make this motherf---ing ground shake.” Concertgoers respond with both hands in the air.
Video of the same scene from another angle shows a woman reaching the same platform and camera operator the man was attempting to get to earlier. She tries to speak to the operator and steps in front of the camera. Her comments to the operator is not audible in the video.
The concert goes on.
Scott calls for security
At around 9:42, Scott stops mid-song after noticing someone in the crowd passed out. “We need somebody to help him. Somebody passed out right here. Somebody passed out right here. Hold on, don’t touch him, don’t touch him,” he says. “Everybody just back up. Security, somebody help, jump in real quick, keep going … Somebody jump in, come on, come on, security get in there. Let’s get it in there, let’s get it in there, let’s get it in there, let’s get in there.” Video from the Apple Music live stream shows what appears to be security members in bright green jackets arriving to the area Scott points at.
Scott then continues to perform.
At the same time, video from the crowd shows a Houston Police officer and other officials carrying a man to the side of the stage. While they are in the same area Scott is pointing to, it is not clear if this is the same passed out man Scott referred to onstage. They lay him on the ground and a police officer appears to offer him assistance as the performance continues in the background.
Another video from around 9:43 p.m. shows a group of people chanting in unison, “Stop the show, stop the show!” The video shows people waving their arms and pointing.
The concert stops roughly an hour after videos from the crowd showed concertgoers visibly in distress and yelling for help.
Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said the dead ranged in age from teens to young adults. According to Peña, the causes of the deaths had not yet been determined. He added that at least 11 of the 17 people taken to the hospital were in cardiac arrest and required CPR.
Matt Keyser and Peter Stevenson contributed to this report.