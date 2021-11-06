At around 9:42, Scott stops mid-song after noticing someone in the crowd passed out. “We need somebody to help him. Somebody passed out right here. Somebody passed out right here. Hold on, don’t touch him, don’t touch him,” he says. “Everybody just back up. Security, somebody help, jump in real quick, keep going … Somebody jump in, come on, come on, security get in there. Let’s get it in there, let’s get it in there, let’s get it in there, let’s get in there.” Video from the Apple Music live stream shows what appears to be security members in bright green jackets arriving to the area Scott points at.