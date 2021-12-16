The announcement adds clarity to how the Nov. 5 festival headlined by performer Travis Scott and attended by more than 50,000 people turned into one of the deadliest concerts in the nation’s history.
The victims ranged in age from 9-year-old Ezra Blount to 27-year-old Danish Baig. The medical examiners said that a contributing cause in Baig’s death was the toxic effects of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol. There were no contributing factors found in the other deaths.
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed in the aftermath of the tragedy, and a criminal investigation is ongoing.
A Washington Post investigation found that at least seven of the 10 who died were concentrated in one small area of the audience that was surrounded on three sides by rigid metal barriers. The Post subsequently confirmed that another victim, Bharti Shahani, was also in the same area of the south quadrant, bringing the total to at least eight.
The Post investigation, based on dozens of videos, interviews with witnesses, and an analysis by crowd experts, also revealed that the crowd density in the south quadrant reached levels that experts said put the audience at risk of collapsing in on itself.
Three concertgoers who died appeared unconscious in a pile of other fallen fans in the south quadrant only 16 minutes into the show, The Post found. The concert continued for nearly another hour.
The cleanup of the concert venue, delayed by a judge so that investigators and lawyers could collect evidence, began on Wednesday, nearly six weeks after the festival.
In his first interview since the concert, Scott last week said he did not know that people in the audience were in danger. During the concert, he said, event organizers told him through his earpiece to halt the show after a guest, rapper Drake, appeared. Scott was not more specific about the message. Drake’s performance started about 53 minutes into the show, and the concert lasted about another 18 minutes with Scott performing one song after Drake.
Jon Swaine contributed to this report.
