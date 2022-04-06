What to know about no-knock warrants

No-knock raids, considered one of the most dangerous and intrusive policing tactics, have been at the center of a debate in recent years over police use of force.

Criminal justice experts estimate that police carry out tens of thousands of no-knock raids every year in the United States. Those who defend the tactic say that the majority of the raids do not lead to injuriesand likely prevent violence and preserve evidence that otherwise would have been destroyed. But critics say that the risks outweigh the benefits and are often not worth the amount of drugs recovered.