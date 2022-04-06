Investigations

What to know about no-knock warrants

By Courtney Kan
Nicole Dungca
Jenn Abelson
 
Today at 6:00 a.m. EDT
(Washington Post illustration; iStock)

No-knock raids, considered one of the most dangerous and intrusive policing tactics, have been at the center of a debate in recent years over police use of force.

Criminal justice experts estimate that police carry out tens of thousands of no-knock raids every year in the United States. Those who defend the tactic say that the majority of the raids do not lead to injuriesand likely prevent violence and preserve evidence that otherwise would have been destroyed. But critics say that the risks outweigh the benefits and are often not worth the amount of drugs recovered.

Generally, state agencies do not monitor the use of no-knock warrants, and federal agencies do not track the number of people killed or wounded in the raids.

Minneapolis police were looking for others implicated in a homicide investigation and carrying out a no-knock search warrant when they killed Amir Locke in February. Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor in 2020 during a drug investigation involving her ex-boyfriend. Officers later claimed they knocked and announced themselves.

Broken Doors: A six-part investigative podcast about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the American justice system

