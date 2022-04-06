What to know about no-knock warrants

No-knock raids, considered one of the most dangerous and intrusive policing tactics, have been at the center of a debate in recent years over police use of force.
Generally, state agencies do not monitor the use of no-knock warrants, and federal agencies do not track the number of people killed or wounded in the raids.
Minneapolis police were looking for others implicated in a homicide investigation and carrying out a no-knock search warrant when they killed Amir Locke in February. Louisville police killed Breonna Taylor in 2020 during a drug investigation involving her ex-boyfriend. Officers later claimed they knocked and announced themselves.
Broken Doors: A six-part investigative podcast about how no-knock warrants are deployed in the American justice system