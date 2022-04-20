Inside ‘Broken Doors,’ our podcast investigating no-knock warrants

Placeholder while article actions load

Behind the Story is a series where we show how we report and produce our journalism. Across the United States, police carry out tens of thousands of no-knock raids a year and have used the tactic for decades. But it wasn’t until 2020, when Louisville police killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor during a botched raid on her home that the practice drew widespread attention for how often no-knocks go wrong, sometimes with deadly consequences.

More flawed no-knock warrants have followed in the two years since Taylor’s death, prompting questions about how an intrusive and dangerous tool has become so widely used by police — and with so little accountability. Jenn Abelson and Nicole Dungca, investigative reporters at The Washington Post, spent a year reporting on how no-knock raids have transformed people’s lives across the country. Their work led to “Broken Doors," a six-part investigative podcast that features interviews with families whose lives have been upended by these high-risk searches, as well as officers who request them and judges who approve the warrants.

We spoke to Jenn, Nicole and supervising senior audio producer Reena Flores about their year-long investigation. Interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

(Spoilers follow for the “Broken Doors” podcast.)

Jenn and Nicole, you have reported on policing before this project started. What was happening in that space that led you to “Broken Doors”?

Jenn: Nicole and I began working on a larger project called “Unaccountable” and we were looking at issues around policing across America. After the death of Breonna Taylor in 2020, we began looking more closely at this issue of no-knock warrants. I don’t think a lot of people had heard much about them beforehand.

Nicole: When you think about police accountability and what really drove the protests that happened all through 2020, Breonna Taylor was just this unforgettable name and this unforgettable story. This woman was killed inside her own apartment and she was not involved with any drug dealing, according to her families and friends, and there was no evidence of drug dealing in her home. I think that really stuck with people — this idea that this innocent woman was killed in her own home after police basically broke the door down.

There have been stories on SWAT raids because they can be incredibly dangerous. And in a lot of these cases, they are for narcotics cases and they might not necessarily be recovering massive amounts of drugs. That’s where Jenn and I felt like it was a really interesting topic. How often is something like this happening? And what are the consequences?

Taylor’s story played out in Louisville. What was the path from looking at her case to ultimately settling on Monroe County, Mississippi?

Jenn: When we set out to do this project, we started by looking at The Post’s “Fatal Force” database that tracks every single fatal police shooting since 2015. We started there because we thought we could help identify all the people killed while police were executing no-knock warrants. That’s how we end up in Mississippi. We had learned about the case of Ricky Keeton, who was killed in the middle of the night when a SWAT team came to his door. We began looking deeper into lawsuits, Ricky’s case and cases all across the country.

And as I looked at his case, I came across some really interesting details. There were allegations of misconduct, of corruption. And the thing that struck me the most were these accusations that no-knocks were the rule rather than the exception. And that almost every drug raid in Monroe County was a no-knock raid. I really wanted to understand better how that happened and what the consequences were.

Nicole: I remember we were finishing up another story about police accountability, about citizen review boards, and Jenn kind of saying, “There’s this crazy story [out] outside of Mississippi, and it’s filled with things I’ve never seen before.” And she started describing it, and it just sounded like something out of a movie — just unbelievable sets of circumstances.

Jenn: Eventually we made our way from the case of Ricky Keeton to Bengie Edwards. We dug into hundreds of court records and documents in Monroe County to try to understand who else were targets of these raids.

Talk about what drew you to Bengie’s case. In the podcast, both you and he describe some of his experience being raided by the police as something you had to live through to believe.

Jenn: I was really struck by Bengie’s case. I remember getting several warrants from the court and looking at his and having a ton of questions. It wasn’t signed by the narcotics agent. It didn’t list any drugs in the evidence log. So when I finally tracked down Bengie, it was really interesting because he had never actually seen the warrant. He had asked for a copy while they were raiding his home after they put a gun to his head. They didn’t give a copy. And then the officers found a small amount of drugs they never listed in the warrant [return]. They seized two cars that didn’t belong to him. They took his money. They took his father’s old revolver, and there were so many problems leading up to [the raid]. What was fascinating in that case is he actually knew who the confidential source was, who the officers relied on to break down his door while he was sleeping. And that just led to a whole unraveling of all sorts of problems.

Some of the interviews were contentious, and others were difficult because people were reliving trauma. How do you gear up for a tough interview?

Jenn: In order to prepare for [an interview with Judge Robert Fowlkes], I did a whole scrub of his background to understand who he was.

We didn’t call him ahead of time and so we sort of showed up. His wife said he was in the field. We ran out there with all of our gear — and he was quite friendly. He sat on his tractor and he was proud of his work, that he was available [to police] 24/7: They can reach him at church, they could reach him at the steakhouse.

He was really willing to talk about his background and the training he got. I remember Reena and I looking at each other when he talked about a one-week training to be prepared for the bench to sign off on really critical decisions — including no-knock warrants. And that was something I remember being amazed by at the time.

Nicole: There’s an interview with a police officer who actually shot and killed somebody in Baton Rouge Louisiana, that does touch on some of the similar things. You never know who’s going to talk to you. Sometimes you just need to put the request in and they’ll get back to you. And a lot of times they’ll say, ‘Oh, I’m not supposed to talk to you.’ That’s what one of these officers did a lot when they were speaking to me. Some people don’t want to be rude or they want to give their side of the story, or they feel like they’ve been really aggrieved in past coverage — which is something that I heard from this particular officer. And they sometimes want to set the record straight.

As a reporter, you kind of just get used to the fact that law enforcement isn’t going to talk to you, that somebody who was an active officer isn’t going to talk to you. But there are some times when I think they feel really compelled.

Sometimes it depends on how you come to them. [Audio producer] Sabby Robinson and I went to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. We dropped a letter off at [that officer’s] house. And I was completely surprised when he came back and tried to talk to me. He wanted to tell me that he couldn’t talk to me, but what actually ended up happening is he stayed on the phone for 45 minutes.

Jenn, you did not come from audio; you’ve been doing print for 20-plus years. What was this transition like for you?

Jenn: This honestly was the most inspiring and challenging project I’ve taken on because of the audio component. And it’s really changed the way I approach reporting.

Nicole, what about you?

Nicole: I feel like I’m a better reporter and writer. Because when you’re writing scripts, there are so many words you might write in a written story that you would never, ever say in real life. It’s so impressive to see people in audio getting people to really open up with huge mics around. It’s a whole different animal to go into somebody’s house with this big fuzzy mic that I’m pointing rather than with just your notebook and your phone recording your conversation. It taught me a lot about how to make people even more comfortable, but also that there’s such power in showing people [as] they really are, in their own words.

Jenn: Especially for the interview with Sheriff Cecil Cantrell [of Monroe County]. I just made sure to keep my eyes locked on his. Sheriff Cantrell and I were sitting across from each other and Reena was sort of off to the side, so it allowed for that kind of connection to happen. We’re sitting there and having this back and forth.

And in one of the most dramatic moments, probably the most dramatic moment, is when [Sheriff Cantrell] makes a reach for your notes. What was going through your head when he makes that reach?

Jenn: I was pretty stunned. I’ve been a reporter for more than 20 years and I’ve never had someone try to grab questions out of my hands.

Reena: You can hear me just try to laugh it off. I think it was incredibly unnerving to see that. I think also though, that interview had been getting a little bit more tense. You could see and hear some of the agitation. There are moments where you’re just like, okay, this is getting to an uncomfortable point. I obviously didn’t have any sense that he would try to make an actual grab for notes.

Jenn: It was remarkable for me to hear someone who was the top law enforcement officer in the county accuse me of interrogating him. I was simply just trying to have an interview. I just kept looking at him to make sure we kept a connection and hoping that he would return to the interview and realize that I was simply there to hear his side of the story.

Was it hard maintaining a level of independence and distance, especially when in some cases, like with [Ricky] Keeton’s family, they are invested in a certain outcome? Not only are they providing you with information but they’re almost confiding in you. Can you talk about what it’s like trying to keep both independence and a good open rapport with these subjects?

Jenn: Robbie [Geiger, Keeton’s daughter who has fought to learn more about the raid in which her father died] and I had a moment a few weeks before [the podcast] was going to air, and I was going over fact- checking, and she was like, “Well, what’s your opinion? What do you think of everything?” And I just said to her, “Listen, my job here is to be a journalist, and my job is to get all the facts and to put them out there. I have a different job than you and your attorney have." They had no idea about Bengie’s case until we dropped our episode because it’s not my job to help their case. My job is to examine what happened in Monroe County and present that and let everyone else make their own judgments and have their own opinions. Robbie understood that.

And in an investigation that takes as long as this one, how often are you checking in with your subjects? What’s does a typical check-in look like?

Nicole: I think it’s really difficult, especially when you’re dealing with people and communities that have not been typically covered by the media and [have been] marginalized. A lot of times communities don’t actually trust you. When we went to St. Louis, some of those people, when you call back a month or two months later, they’ll say, “What was the point of talking to you? You’re not going to get this family member back. You’re not going to get this relative back. You’re not going to get this money back that I think was stolen from me. Why do I need to talk to you?”

It’s hard sometimes. You can’t promise them anything. You can’t promise them that your work is going to do anything for them. But you want them to know that their stories are important, that every single person that we focus on in this series deserves a story, deserves their story or their loved one’s story to be told.

You have so much information, you have so many documents, so many interviews. How did you know you were done?

Nicole: Are you ever done? I don’t know.

Jenn: I never feel done.

Reena: There is a sense of urgency for topics like this, especially after the Amir Locke shooting and the constant drumbeat around police accountability issues. After we published our first three episodes, the prosecutors in Minnesota declined to press charges against the [officer who shot Amir Locke]. Even now, there’s still a trial that’s coming in the Keeton case. There is a constant conversation around this issue. We have information and stories that I think people really desire to hear and can shed light on some of the conversations happening in the media, in national politics and as the White House considers criminal justice reform.

Nicole: I think a deadline gets set and then you have to wrap it up because otherwise, we could go on forever.

