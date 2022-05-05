5 takeaways from The Post’s investigation into no-knock warrants

3 We found questionable raids in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri

In the first three episodes of “Broken Doors,” we traveled to Mississippi to report on raids involving Bengie Edwards and Ricky Keeton and discovered that no-knock warrants were the rule, rather than the exception, in Monroe County. (Keeton died; Edwards survived.) The head narcotics officer for the county sheriff’s office at the time said deputies carried out hundreds of no-knock raids. And Sheriff Cecil Cantrell attended many of them. Our investigation revealed broader allegations that the sheriff’s office had abused its power and trampled on the rights of residents. The sheriff defended his tenure, saying “we cleaned this county up.”

In Port Allen, La., police killed Josef Richardson, an unarmed man, while carrying out a no-knock warrant at his motel room on July 25, 2019. While investigating the shooting for Episode 4, we discovered the amount of time between when the no-knock warrant was filled out to when the judge approved it — 11 minutes — and how little information police needed to get this warrant.

