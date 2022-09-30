Family to settle lawsuit over deadly no-knock raid in Mississippi

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The family of a Mississippi man killed by Monroe County sheriff’s deputies during a no-knock raid has agreed to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit for $690,000. The settlement came several months after The Washington Post’s “Broken Doors” podcast investigated the case of Ricky Keeton, and examined the prevalence of no-knock drug raids in this rural community of roughly 35,000 residents.

In October 2015, a SWAT team fired dozens of bullets into Keeton’s mobile home around 1 a.m. after the 57-year-old appeared at the door with a pellet gun. His longtime girlfriend said Keeton had been awakened by banging outside, and had no idea it was law enforcement. Deputies said Keeton fired first.

The Post’s investigation into no-knock raids — one of the most aggressive and intrusive policing tactics — uncovered broader accusations that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office had abused its power and trampled on the rights of residents. There were complaints of corruption, sexual misconduct and excessive force. Some of the allegations against the head narcotics officer Eric Sloan eventually drew the scrutiny of state investigators and the FBI.

Keeton’s daughters, including Robbie Geiger, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Sloan and the county in June 2016 and had faced repeated trial delays. The settlement, which is not yet final, was disclosed in court filings this week.

Geiger said she finally agreed to settle after the judge excluded from evidence allegations of wrongdoing by Sloan, the former head narcotics officer. Geiger also worried Monroe County would continue to fight in court for years to come. Sloan was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.

“It takes a toll on somebody,” Geiger said. “I’ve never got to mourn and actually heal and put it behind me because it’s been in my face for so long.”

Geiger credited The Post’s investigation for revealing the full story of her father’s death and the dangerous raids that she said destroyed lives in Monroe County.

“That made me the most happy, that it actually got heard in a different light by people that actually lived it and knew what happened,” Geiger said. “People need to know that there’s other families in the world going through this.”

Sloan and an attorney for Monroe County did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Former Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell also did not respond to a message seeking a comment. But in an interview with The Post last year, Cantrell defended his time in office, saying he was the first person to try to clean up the county’s drug problem.

“I decided if this county was going to be cleaned up, that it had to start with the sheriff,” he said. “And we did, ma’am. We cleaned this county up.”

During his tenure, Cantrell waged a war on drugs with a growing number of raids that resulted in seizures of property and money. In the weeks before the deadly raid, a confidential informant accused Sloan of extortion and sexual assault, allegations that drew the attention of state and federal law enforcement. At the time, Cantrell was preparing for his upcoming reelection bid that fall.

After the raid at Keeton’s trailer in Smithville, Cantrell appeared on the local news and said that Keeton had opened fire on deputies — and that they found drugs, which Cantrell suggested were linked to a Mexican drug cartel.

Keeton’s family denied any such connection. They said Keeton was in poor health and lived with his girlfriend, Wanda Stegall, in a modest trailer. Keeton had known the sheriff since they were children, when they attended the same church.

During Cantrell’s deposition in the family’s lawsuit, the sheriff acknowledged that he made the final decision about raids as the top law enforcement officer. He couldn’t explain why deputies didn’t do an undercover drug buy instead of trying to force their way into Keeton’s home without warning. He didn’t know whether the property the sheriff’s office seized from Keeton’s property had been purchased with drug money.

Deputies also took outdoor cameras from Keeton’s home, but when a state investigator examined the images from the night of the raid, he said they were obscured, as if someone had covered the camera before or during the shooting.

Deputies had taken three months to submit the drugs they said they’d found in Keeton’s trailer to a crime lab, which identified about seven ounces total of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

Stegall was later charged with drug trafficking in connection with the raid even though she was never named on the search warrant. She eventually pleaded guilty to possession of between 10 and 30 grams of meth and ended up on probation.

Stegall, who was not part of the wrongful death lawsuit, expressed disappointment with the settlement: “Cecil Cantrell got away with everything,” she said.

Keeton’s death in 2015 had long faded from public view until a local newspaper learned about public records The Post obtained and requested identical copies. They then published stories about the case and no-knock raids.

Geiger said the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has devastated families with these dangerous searches. The Post’s investigation revealed that fatal no-knock searches around the country often failed to turn up large amounts of drugs, and that judges rarely questioned police seeking these warrants.

“They know what they did was wrong, and people need to know,” Geiger said. “This whole fight with police officers and their abuse of power — it’s for all of us.”

