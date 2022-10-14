Europe The scale of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, visualized Damaged energy infrastructure in Ukraine. (Video: TWP)

Ukrainian officials are urging people across the country to conserve energy and warning of a difficult winter after Russia pummeled critical infrastructure. This week, dozens of Russian missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze drones struck power plants and substations, cutting electricity, heat and hot water in many cities and forcing factories in some areas to temporarily close.

The Washington Post identified eight energy facilities across six regions that were damaged or destroyed on Monday and Tuesday, using pictures and videos shared on social media along with satellite imagery and fire tracking data. The eight facilities provide a sense of the scale of Russia’s attack, and its impact on major cities from Lviv in the west, to Kryvyi Rhi in the east.

Ukrainian President Voldomyr Zelensky said the attacks struck energy facilities in 12 regions and Kyiv, the capital, over the course of two days.

Power is back on, for now. On Thursday, Ukrainian officials cautioned that efforts to fully rebuild the energy infrastructure could take months.

“This heating season will be very difficult,“ Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of Ukraine’s electric transmission company, Ukrenergo, said during a television interview. He warned that future Russian attacks on the electrical grid were expected and that the utility may need to impose scheduled reductions in service.

Ukraine’s allies are scrambling to provide more sophisticated air defense systems and longer-range weapons to protect the country’s infrastructure.

Kyiv

Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 5 Visible damage 300 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 5 Visible damage 300 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 5 Visible damage 300 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Videos circulating on social media on Oct. 10 and 11 show explosions at two key power plants in the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. (Video: Left: Twitter; Right: Telegram)

At least three thermal power plants that provide heat, electricity and hot water supply were damaged in the capital, according to a review by The Post.

A video shared on social media shows two Russian cruise missiles strikes hit Kyiv’s Cogeneration Thermal Power Plant number 5. An explosion followed by a large plume of smoke rises from the facility that provides both electricity and hot water.

Another video shows a large, dark smoke plume rising from Kyiv’s Cogeneration Thermal Power Plant number 6 in the northeast of the city. And a security camera video showed a missile strike on Kyiv’s Cogeneration Thermal Power Plant number 3.

Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 3 Visible damage 200 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 3 Visible damage 200 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies Kyiv COGENERATION THERMAL POWER PLANT 3 Visible damage 200 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Video posted online on Oct. 10 shows key infrastructure in Kyiv was damaged when a thermal power plant was struck by Russian missile strikes. (Video: Twitter)

The attacks led to temporary rolling black outs and disruptions to water service across the city of an estimated 3 million wartime residents.

In an interview with The Post, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the threat of future power cuts during winter would exacerbate the challenges faced by city residents struggling to cope with Ukraine’s intense cold.

The onslaught damaged dozens of buildings, killing six and injuring 50, according to Klitschko.

Lviv

Lviv ELECTRIC SUBSTATION Missile impact 1,000 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC Kyiv Lviv ELECTRIC SUBSTATION Missile impact 1,000 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC Kyiv Lviv ELECTRIC SUBSTATION Missile impact 1,000 FEET Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC

Video posted to social media on Oct. 10 shows an electric substation in Lviv damaged during a Russian offensive. (Video: Telegram)

Dash cam footage verified by The Post captures the moment a Russian cruise missile struck an electric substation in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Monday. The critical piece of energy infrastructure is used to distribute electricity powering the region’s infrastructure, factories, hospitals and homes.

An estimated 1.5 million people were left without power. Two substations were destroyed.

“The enemy has completely disabled them,” Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State administration told The Post. It will take an estimated eight to 10 months to rebuild.

But without an effective air defense to protect the region’s energy grid against Russian missiles, Kozytskyi fears any efforts to rebuild would be in vain.

“We can restore, and the enemy will strike again,” he said.

Ivano-Frankivsk

Burshtyn THERMAL POWER PLANT Missile impact 0.5 MILE Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC Burshtyn THERMAL POWER PLANT Missile impact 0.5 MILE Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC Kyiv Burshtyn THERMAL POWER PLANT Missile impact 0.5 MILE Satellite image ©2022 Planet Labs PBC

Video posted online on Oct. 11 shows a thermal power plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region engulfed in flames and smoke. (Video: Twitter)

Four Russian missiles struck the Burshtynska thermal power plant in the western Ukrainian region of Ivano Frankivsk. Local media reported a steep drop in electricity production and hot water delivery was temporarily halted.

The Burshtynska thermal power plant is one of several facilities in Ukraine’s west that exports electricity to Europe, according to Andrian Prokip, a Kyiv-based energy expert with the Kennan Institute.

The damage halted electricity exports in the region affecting neighboring countries along Ukraine’s western border. This is also significant because Ukraine relies on the revenue from energy exports to shore up the country’s war-ravaged economy, Prokip said.

The attacks on infrastructure had little impact on the battlefield in the east and south where Ukraine’s military is carrying out a counteroffensive. The purpose of this week’s strikes across the country, according to Mason Clark, a senior analyst with the Institute of War that has tracked the conflict since the start of the invasion, is fear.

“The Kremlin is still dead set on thinking they can intimidate the Ukrainian population into surrendering”, he said.

Missy Ryan, Kostiantyn Khudov, and Ellen Francis contributed to this report.

