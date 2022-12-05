How The Washington Post examines police shootings in the United States

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Post is compiling a database of every fatal shooting in the United States by a police officer in the line of duty since Jan. 1, 2015. In 2015, The Post began tracking details about each police-involved killing in the United States — the race of the deceased, the circumstances of the shooting, whether the person was armed and whether the person was experiencing a mental health crisis — by manually culling local news reports, collecting information from law enforcement websites and social media, and monitoring independent databases such as Fatal Encounters and the now-defunct Killed by Police project. In many cases, The Post conducts additional reporting.

In 2022, The Post updated its database to standardize and publish the names of the police agencies involved in each shooting to better measure accountability at the department level.

The 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., began a protest wave culminating in the Black Lives Matter movement and an increased focus on police accountability nationwide. In this data set, The Post tracks only shootings with circumstances closely paralleling those like the killing of Brown — incidents in which a police officer, in the line of duty, shoots and kills a civilian. The Post is not tracking deaths of people in police custody, fatal shootings by off-duty officers or non-shooting deaths in this data set.

The FBI and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention log fatal shootings by police, but officials acknowledge that their data is incomplete. Since 2015, The Post has documented more than twice as many fatal shootings by police as recorded by federal officials on average annually. That gap has widened in recent years, as the FBI in 2021 tracked only a third of departments’ fatal shootings. This is largely because local police departments are not required to report these incidents to the federal government — and most do not. Also compounding the problem: an updated FBI system for reporting data, and confusion among local law enforcement about reporting responsibilities.

The Post seeks to make records as comprehensive as possible; the database is updated regularly as fatal shootings are reported and as facts emerge about individual cases. At times, there may be a lag between the date of the shooting and its inclusion in the database because of delays in reporting and data verification.

The Post has shared its raw data and a detailed data dictionary and methodology here.

To provide information about fatal police shootings since Jan. 1, 2015, send us an email at policeshootingsfeedback@washpost.com. The Post is also interested in obtaining photos of the deceased and original videos of fatal encounters with police.

