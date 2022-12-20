From Jared Kushner to Salt Bae: Here’s who Elon Musk was seen with at the World Cup

Jared Kushner

Kushner was spotted entering the stadium with former Austrian chancellor and leader of the far-right Austrian People’s Party, Sebastian Kurz, according to media reports. After stepping down amid a corruption scandal in October 2021, Kurz took a job with Thiel Capital, run by the right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, who worked with Musk during the early days of PayPal. Last month, Kurz joined an advisory council affiliated with the Kushner-founded Abraham Accords Peace Institute.

Following the purchase of Twitter, Musk invited Kushner’s father-in-law back to the social media platform after Trump was banned for inciting violence on Jan. 6. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter and is focusing on the competing social media platform of which he’s the majority owner — Truth Social.

Kushner has long-standing and controversial ties to Qatar, dating to his father-in-law’s campaign and presidency. Starting in 2015, Kushner’s family company reportedly sought Qatari investment in a 5th Avenue, 41-story Midtown Manhattan office building that was purchased for a record-setting $1.8 billion in 2007. In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management invested $1.2 billion in the building, saving the Kushners from potentially defaulting on a loan.

QIA had invested in an arm of Brookfield, raising questions about the transaction, given Kushner’s influence on White House Mideast policy. In 2018, Brookfield said “no Qatar-linked entity has any involvement in or even knowledge of this potential transaction.” But Democrats have continued probing whether any Qatari money went into the project.

Amid renewed scrutiny of the deal late this year, Qatar Investment Authority declined to comment, and neither Jared Kushner or his father, Charles Kushner, responded to requests from The Washington Post for comment. The Post again did not receive comment from a spokesperson for Jared Kushner when asked about his presence at the World Cup final.