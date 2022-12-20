From Jared Kushner to Salt Bae: Here’s who Elon Musk was seen with at the World Cup

“At the World Cup right now,” Musk posted on Twitter, which he owns, shortly before kickoff, along with a video taken inside the stadium. The post ignited a stream of comments from users, quick to point out that Musk could have violated his own recently announced anti-doxing policy.
While he was watching the game, a fresh round of controversy was gripping the social media site he purchased in October. Near the end of the game, Twitter’s policy team banned users from promoting other social media networks — prompting even some of Musk’s closest supporters to question the policy. After the game, Musk tweeted that the policy would be tweaked, and then apologized for it. Minutes later, at 2:20 a.m. in Qatar, Musk tweeted a poll asking Twitter if he should step down as CEO.
It’s not clear if Musk’s interactions with the Qataris or any of the other wealthy businesspeople at the game affected his decision to post a referendum on his leadership, or if he asked them for more investment. But his presence at the game gives a glimpse into the world Musk travels in, jetting across the globe in a private jet to spend time with the ruling princes of Gulf petro-states and take selfies with social media celebrities like Salt Bae. Musk did not respond for to a request for comment.
Here’s who he watched the match with.
Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud
Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, was pictured sitting next to Musk and former president Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner during the final. A spokesperson for the sovereign wealth fund confirmed that Al-Mahmoud was photographed at the match.
The QIA, which is responsible for investing billions of dollars of the country’s wealth from natural gas into companies and infrastructure projects, has ties to both men. The fund was a major investor in Musk’s takeover of Twitter, giving him $375 million to help take the company private, according to SEC filings.
“We believe in Elon’s leadership, and that’s why we have committed on this transaction,” Al-Mahmoud said at the Qatar Economic Forum in June.
“The vote of confidence is much appreciated,” Musk tweeted in response to a video of Al-Mahmoud’s remarks.
A spokesperson for QIA declined to comment on any possible discussions between the fund’s CEO and Musk.
Jared Kushner
Kushner was spotted entering the stadium with former Austrian chancellor and leader of the far-right Austrian People’s Party, Sebastian Kurz, according to media reports. After stepping down amid a corruption scandal in October 2021, Kurz took a job with Thiel Capital, run by the right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, who worked with Musk during the early days of PayPal. Last month, Kurz joined an advisory council affiliated with the Kushner-founded Abraham Accords Peace Institute.
Following the purchase of Twitter, Musk invited Kushner’s father-in-law back to the social media platform after Trump was banned for inciting violence on Jan. 6. Trump has said he won’t return to Twitter and is focusing on the competing social media platform of which he’s the majority owner — Truth Social.
Kushner has long-standing and controversial ties to Qatar, dating to his father-in-law’s campaign and presidency. Starting in 2015, Kushner’s family company reportedly sought Qatari investment in a 5th Avenue, 41-story Midtown Manhattan office building that was purchased for a record-setting $1.8 billion in 2007. In 2018, Brookfield Asset Management invested $1.2 billion in the building, saving the Kushners from potentially defaulting on a loan.
QIA had invested in an arm of Brookfield, raising questions about the transaction, given Kushner’s influence on White House Mideast policy. In 2018, Brookfield said “no Qatar-linked entity has any involvement in or even knowledge of this potential transaction.” But Democrats have continued probing whether any Qatari money went into the project.
Amid renewed scrutiny of the deal late this year, Qatar Investment Authority declined to comment, and neither Jared Kushner or his father, Charles Kushner, responded to requests from The Washington Post for comment. The Post again did not receive comment from a spokesperson for Jared Kushner when asked about his presence at the World Cup final.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Musk shook hands with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The two spoke briefly through translators. Musk previously visited Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara in 2017, and they’ve spoken several times in video and phone calls. Erdogan recently said he might discuss Twitter with Musk and how the company’s previous ownership interacted with him, according to Turkish state media. Musk’s rocket company SpaceX also carried a Turkish communications satellite into space last year.
Erdogan, president since 2014, has steadily centralized more control of the country under his power. He has at points blocked foreign social media companies, including Twitter, from operating in the country. In 2021, Turkey banned Twitter from advertising in the country because it did not comply with a new law requiring foreign social media companies to have Turkey-based staff. Internet freedom advocates have said such laws in Turkey and other countries allow the government to force changes at social media companies by threatening employees with jail time if they don’t comply. The Turkish government says the rules are necessary to maintain control over the country’s digital space.
A spokesperson for Erdogan did not respond to a request for comment.
Lakshmi Mittal
Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of steelmaking behemoth ArcelorMittal, was seen speaking with Musk and Kushner during the match. The Indian billionaire began working with his family’s steel plant in the 1970s and grew the company rapidly, buying state-owned steel plants all over the world for low prices and turning them profitable.
In 2006, he led a successful hostile takeover of Arcelor, creating the world’s second-biggest steelmaking corporation, part of an industry that is responsible for upwards of seven percent of carbon emissions annually. On Sunday, he took in the game with Musk, the CEO of the world’s largest electric car maker, which also manufactures solar panels and energy storage systems.
A spokesperson for ArcelorMittal confirmed Mittal’s identity in images provided by The Post.
Nailya Asker-Zade
Musk also posed for pictures with Russian state television presenter Nailya Asker-Zade. Asker-Zade shared the image on her Telegram account and was seen in videos and images taking a picture with Musk. In May, Asker-Zade was sanctioned by the British government for her role in promoting the Kremlin’s “strategic propaganda” as a presenter and journalist for All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, known as VGTRK. According to British authorities, Asker-Zade is reportedly in a long-term relationship with the sanctioned chairman of Russia-based VTB Bank, Andrei Kostin, who has been described as the “head of Putin’s piggy bank.”
Asker-Zade did not respond to request for comment.
Nusret Gokce
Turkish celebrity chef Nusret Gokce, better known as “Salt Bae,” popular on the internet for his unique way of salting meats, was regularly seen with high-profile guests and current and former players during the tournament. On Sunday, Gokce shared a picture of himself and Musk inside Lusail Stadium with his nearly 50 million Instagram followers.
The image, which is no longer on his profile, included the text, “I’m going to space.”
Aaron Schaeffer, Cate Brown and Michael Kranish contributed to this report.