Takeaways from The Post’s examination of DOJ’s Jan. 6 investigation

The Washington Post found that senior Justice Department and FBI officials rejected or rebuffed early proposals to investigate actions taken by President Donald Trump and his close allies leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Those decisions were born out of wariness about appearing partisan, institutional caution and clashes over how much evidence would be sufficient to probe whether those actions constituted a crime, reporting shows. As a result, more than a year passed before federal prosecutors and FBI agents embarked on a formal investigation into nonviolent efforts within Trump’s orbit to steal the 2020 election. The delayed start all but assured that the question of whether the former president could face criminal exposure for seeking to thwart an election would remain open when he launched his campaign to retake the White House.