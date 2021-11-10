Videos show Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert continued despite desperate pleas for help from the crowd
The records made public on Tuesday by the mayor’s office were focused on the city’s review authority at NRG Park for street closures, fire codes and some other duties. They did not include other permitting documents that the mayor’s office said are held by Harris County.
Still, the released files — which include emails, permit applications and plans — point to a pattern of late filings to the city by bosses at the venue.
Scott had announced the Houston show on April 30. The earliest email released on Tuesday relating to the festival was dated Oct. 25. That morning, a parking manager at NRG emailed the mayor’s office a site map and road closure plan for Astroworld.
After 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, five days before the event, the NRG manager sent revised plans, citing requests made at a public safety meeting.
“As you can imagine, Astroworld is a fluid event,” the manager, Sandeep Prasad, wrote in the email to Remo Mazzini, a project manager in the mayor’s office of special events.
Mazzini sent the plans to police, transportation and other officials the next morning, starting the subject line of his email: “(((((URGENT)))))))).”
“Just got this this morning,” Mazzini wrote.
The mayor’s office approved a city permit for NRG Park on Nov. 1. But debate between venue managers and city officials about the revised plans for Astroworld continued, emails show.
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Prasad emailed Mazzini to argue that lane closures he had requested for the street behind Astroworld’s main stage would help avoid “a lot of the transgressions” seen at the festival in 2018 and 2019. “Those included destroying property and various acts of violence,” Prasad wrote.
That day, a colleague of Mazzini’s notified a state transportation official of the request, and complained to the state official that the NRG Park request had arrived “extremely late to run through typical steps.”
The Nov. 1 city permit was an update to one NRG Park obtained in February, which broadly covered “concerts, Monster Jam and other special events” set for 2021 at the venue rather than pertaining to any specific event. This meant that a security plan filed as part of the application for the February permit made little distinction between music shows and events with different setups and audiences such as monster truck rallies, the records show.
No updated security plan for the Nov. 1 permit appeared in the released files.
The one-page security plan in the February submission said each event at NRG Park would have 26 police officers assigned to crowd control and 60 assigned to traffic control. The plan appeared to cover policing for street and parking areas.
The permit application was approved by Mazzini on Feb. 4.
After the Astroworld event, police officials said that 528 Houston police officers and more than 750 security guards worked at the festival on Friday.
The Washington Post previously obtained a separate 56-page event operations plan, written by Astroworld organizers in what the documents say was consultation with police and fire officials. That plan included more detailed security plans and emergency procedures.
The plan detailed how to respond to threats such as lost individuals, missing children, traumatic injuries, deaths, active shooters and unruly fans, but it did not specifically address crowd surges or safety in the mosh pit. It was not clear if the document was the final version of the event operations plan.
Reached by phone on Tuesday evening, Mazzini declined to comment, saying he was not authorized to speak to the media. Prasad did not respond to an email and voice mail seeking an interview.
The records indicate that the February permit process also began with a rush to file.
On Jan. 22, a day before a scheduled motorcycle race at NRG, Mazzini in the mayor’s office emailed police and other officials with NRG’s 2021 schedule and proposed road closures.
“Please review and approve asap, this just came in and their first event is tomorrow,” Mazzini wrote. The 2021 schedule from NRG Park was inaccurately titled “2019 NRG Park Events,” the records show.
Permit applications relating to Astroworld’s fireworks, catering and fire code were also among the files released on Tuesday. Those that were stamped by city officials were marked as having been received between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5. One required fire safety document was unsigned, undated and had no marks of approval.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) said in a statement Tuesday that the release covered “all permits filed with the city” but stressed that festival organizers submitted other applications to the county.
“The list of permits is not exhaustive, as some were filed with Harris County, since the county owns the property where the event was held and the agreement for the event was between the producer, Live Nation, and NRG,” Turner said.
Live Nation did not respond to an email Tuesday requesting comment.
Annie Gowen contributed to this report.