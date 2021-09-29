The examination also illuminates what was a sometimes chaotic effort by civilians and nonprofit organizations — with varying degrees of expertise — to help vulnerable Afghans as their country fell to the Taliban. The U.S. government itself was caught off-guard and unprepared. By marshaling resources under extreme circumstances, the nongovernmental groups worked to alleviate an enormously complex humanitarian crisis and save lives. Even veteran aid groups struggled to get people out. But Flyaway is an example of how a group with less experience in such operations quickly raised enormous amounts of cash and then struggled to use it to maximum effect.