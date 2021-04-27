When communities try to hold police accountable, law enforcement fights back

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that a criminal investigation ruled the shooting justified and that Acosta-Bustillos had “clearly lunged” at officers. The family has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the department.

“It’s like taking somebody’s life away, somebody’s parents, somebody’s kids,” said Ajanel. “There should be more consequences.”

“It’s like taking somebody’s life away, somebody’s parents, somebody’s kids. There should be more consequences.” — Veronica Ajanel, daughter of a man killed by Albuquerque police

It took three years for the oversight agency and board to review a 2015 shooting by police that left Rodrigo Garcia, a suspected car thief, severely disabled with a brain injury. In 2018, the board voted to recommend exonerating the 10 officers involved. The next year, the city agreed to pay Garcia and his family $3.75 million to settle a lawsuit.

“They shouldn’t have been exonerated,” Loretta Garcia, his mother, said. “They should have lost their jobs for doing that.”

Ginger, in his reports, at times has faulted the police department for shoddy and delayed use-of-force investigations. Ginger declined to comment.

Edward Harness, the executive director of the oversight agency, blamed his agency’s delays on a police Force Review Board that was created to examine all serious use-of-force cases. That board, which didn’t meet for two years while it was being overhauled, must review the cases before the oversight agency can.

In a letter last November to the federal judge overseeing the Justice Department agreement, Harness said that the Force Review Board frequently failed to hand over documents on shootings and other serious incidents within the required 15 days. Cases are held up, he said in an interview, because police need time to redact videos and documents to conceal officers’ identities from the board.

The delays are “a concern, and it’s still an ongoing process to make sure that the system functions the way it should,” he said.

Harness, a lawyer and former police officer, said that he regularly goes to the scene of each shooting by police and that the board is now tackling serious use-of-force cases at a quicker pace. Over the past six years, the board has issued findings on at least nine nonfatal shootings and at least five fatal shootings by police that occurred before 2015, public records show.

“Any of the board members that were frustrated, I would have encouraged them to stay on the board and help us work through the problems as opposed to, you know, leaving and chirping from the sidelines,” Harness said.

Gallegos, the police spokesman, said the backlog was partly due to “the amount of time it took to revamp the use-of-force policy and get approval.”

Despite the delays, he said, “that doesn’t mean there is a lack of public scrutiny,” given the Justice Department settlement and Ginger’s reviews.

Overall, Gallegos said the police department’s rate of fatal shootings is “sometimes lower or sometimes higher” than the average of similar-size cities, according to his analysis of The Post’s fatal force database. He said that many of the fatal shooting victims had a weapon or tool at their disposal, or methamphetamine in their system.