Police shootings continue daily, despite a pandemic, protests and pushes for reform

Year after year, numerous police shootings have followed two types of police-civilian encounters: reports of people in the throes of mental health crises and domestic violence.

On May 26, 2020, the day after Floyd’s death, officers in Lansing, Mich., shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Gallegos. Officials said later that Gallegos had struggled with mental illness, as did nearly 1,500 other people shot and killed by police since 2015 — more than 1 in 5 people shot by officers over that period.

In Lansing, police were called to the apartment where Gallegos lived after he accidentally fired a gun, argued with his mother and grabbed her wrist, according to a review by the Michigan attorney general’s office. His mother told a police negotiator that Gallegos was on medication for “many mental illnesses,” according to the review.

After police coaxed him outside, Gallegos came with a shotgun and shot an officer in the leg, the review said. Six officers fired at Gallegos, killing him. The attorney general’s office said the officers acted lawfully.

“There was no opportunity to use de-escalation techniques,” an assistant attorney general wrote. “The officers had no choice but to fire to eliminate the threat.”

In some cases, experts say, people pose undeniable, deadly threats. But in others, they said, mental health professionals could help keep tensions down — particularly when people are a threat only to themselves and the arrival of armed officers may cause an escalation.

These types of cases have fueled a push to let mental health professionals, rather than armed officers, respond to certain calls. Eugene, Ore., has had such a program for years. San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have started similar efforts. Experts say these efforts — if widely adopted — could avert some shootings.

Last year, the sheriff’s office in Orange County, Fla., launched a pilot program dispatching behavioral-health clinicians alongside deputies. Clinicians are “in a better position to help people who are in crisis,” Sheriff John Mina said in a video announcing the program.

Domestic violence is another kind of crisis that police are often called to investigate. Since 2015, more than 1,000 people have been killed by police after calls about domestic disturbances.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, nearly 1 in 5 fatal shootings by police followed such calls, slightly up from the previous year and the most in any single year since The Post began tracking fatal police shootings.

On May 28, 2020, with the country gripped by unrest over policing in Minneapolis and beyond, officers in Ogden, Utah, responded to a 911 call from a woman who had fled her home, saying her husband had assaulted and threatened to kill her.

Two officers in Ogden, which is north of Salt Lake City, headed to the house, along with two state probation and parole agents who happened to be in the area.

One of the officers, Nathan Lyday, spoke to the man through a glass storm door, according to an account from Weber County Attorney Christopher F. Allred. The man in the house — later identified by officials as John Coleman — was “uncooperative and confrontational,” shutting the door on Lyday, the prosecutor wrote.

The 24-year-old officer, holding a notebook and pen, turned to speak to another officer and Coleman shot him in the head, Allred wrote, killing him instantly.

Lyday “had no opportunity to react,” Allred concluded. The Ogden police chief said the officer was “felled by the forces of evil.” Other officers returned fire, and one of them shot Coleman in the head.

“When officers arrive on scene ... there’s so much anger.” — Jacinta Gau, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Central Florida

Lyday was one of 48 police officers fatally shot in the line of duty in 2020, and he was among nine killed while responding to domestic-violence calls, according to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund. Since 2000, an average of six officers have been killed per year in these circumstances, according to the group’s data.

Domestic violence calls are “volatile, unpredictable” situations for police, said Jacinta Gau, an associate professor of criminal justice at the University of Central Florida. “When officers arrive on scene ... there’s so much anger.”

Coleman’s wife, who asked not to be identified because of the trauma, said she had endured years of emotional abuse and controlling behavior that “spiraled out of control.”

On the day of the shooting, she fled their home — “bloody, my head was busted open” — and went to her former workplace to get a phone. She found out that her husband and a police officer were dead only when authorities tracked her down.

She and their children feel no anger at police for shooting Coleman, something they told the officer who fired the fatal shot. “There was no other way to deal with the situation,” she said.

She said she feels only guilt about what happened that day.

“We just unleashed that on the world,” she said. “It was our problem, and we were taking care of it and holding it together, and it just, it spilled over.”