Under Trump, ICE aggressively recruited sheriffs as partners to question and detain undocumented immigrants

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins had spent years advocating for the removal of undocumented immigrants when he received a prized photo in his inbox in February 2019. It came from a group that has long fought to slash the number of immigrants allowed into the United States.

In the photo, Jenkins and more than three dozen other sheriffs posed under a chandelier in the East Room of the White House with a beaming President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Jenkins, serving his fourth term as sheriff in the western Maryland county, quickly forwarded the photo to an acquaintance. “Check this out,” he wrote in an email obtained by The Washington Post.

“Pretty important!” she replied moments later. “You all meet to discuss how to get rid of the illegals?”

“Indeed!” Jenkins wrote back. “I have had the pleasure of being with the Pres on at least five occasions.”

The White House gathering in September 2018 was part of a two-day media and lobbying blitz by the Federation for American Immigration Reform to promote border control and immigration enforcement, including a contentious national program known as 287(g) that for years has drawn support from Jenkins and other sheriffs.

Operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the program empowers state and local law enforcement officers to act with federal authority: questioning, reporting and detaining undocumented immigrants. Although ICE promised that the program would focus only on serious criminals, pro-immigration groups have repeatedly warned that the partnerships enable hard-line sheriffs to target undocumented immigrants leading peaceful lives.

Despite mounting concerns about discriminatory policing, the Trump administration aggressively recruited local law enforcement partners and courted sheriffs who championed similar views on immigration policy, according to dozens of internal ICE emails obtained by The Post.

“Gents – please forward up the chain to whomever handles the 287(g) stuff,” an ICE officer emailed in 2017. “Barnstable County is interested in at least hearing the sales pitch.”

“He could hit a huge area all at once,” an ICE officer wrote after a colleague suggested attending a monthly meeting of local law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania. “I think we can arrange a similar situation in Delaware.”

Under Trump, the number of partners in 287(g) and a related program quadrupled, from about 35 in 2017 to more than 140 earlier this year. About 15 are sheriffs who have been publicly linked to FAIR, which has been described by pro-immigration groups and others as an anti-immigrant organization. FAIR has disputed that characterization.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated a long-standing 287(g) agreement with the sheriff’s office in Bristol County, Mass., where officers at the local jail used a stun grenade, pepper balls and dogs on immigrant detainees who protested conditions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Immigration advocates have appealed to the Biden administration to terminate the program altogether. Biden promised during his campaign to “end the Trump administration’s historic use of 287(g),” but no plan has been announced. The administration has laid out new enforcement priorities that will likely lead to far fewer deportations under the program and others.

As immigration arrests in the interior of the United States fall to their lowest level in years, activists say the partnerships are an unnecessary and unjust vestige of prior administrations. Concerns about the program have been documented for years in numerous media reports and by immigration policy analysts and civil rights groups.

“The federal government has been willing to sign agreements with essentially anyone willing to join them,” said Jorge Loweree, the policy director for the American Immigration Council. “Frankly, we don’t believe that there’s a meaningful way to actually create accountability. There’s just no reason to go down this road anymore. It’s immigration enforcement by dragnet, essentially.”

The process has separated families and created bureaucratic, legal and financial challenges for those detained or deported. Undocumented immigrants describe lives confined to the shadows: families that choose not to go to hospital emergency rooms or report domestic violence and other crimes because they fear any contact with local law enforcement.