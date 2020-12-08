Health officials in Ingham County, which includes Lansing, on Monday ordered anyone who had been in contact with Giuliani at close range and for more than 15 minutes to self-quarantine after President Trump tweeted that his personal attorney had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county officials said they cannot enforce the directive outside their borders.

In a phone interview Tuesday from her home in the Detroit suburbs, Carone told The Washington Post that she was living her life normally and had no plans to change that. She said she was unaware of the health advisory and was not worried about contracting the virus.

“I would take it seriously if it came from Trump, because Trump cares about American lives,” Carone said, adding that if television networks friendly to Trump such as One America News or Newsmax “told me to go get tested, I would do it.”

“It is not that I don’t believe in getting tested. I don’t trust the tests,” Carone said.

She spoke admiringly of Giuliani, calling him “one of the most respectful, polite, just down-to-earth people I have ever met. He is great.”

Since her appearance with Giuliani, media scrutiny 0f Carone has uncovered biographical information, including a recent criminal conviction.

She has been touted by Trump and Giuliani as a star witness in their effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. So far, the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud have largely been dismissed by judges. Carone’s allegations, which were first introduced in an affidavit in a court case in Michigan, “simply are not credible,” a state judge ruled.

Carone’s Lansing testimony, alleging that Detroit election workers had scanned “tens of thousands” of ballots twice and that ballots had been smuggled into the vote-counting center via food vans, was viewed by millions on social media and prompted a parody on “Saturday Night Live.”

When some state lawmakers expressed incredulity at her claims, she doubled down, becoming increasingly animated. After one lawmaker questioned her allegation that a pollbook’s accounting of the votes was “off by 30,000,” she responded, “I’d say that pollbook is off by over 100,000.”

About two months before she worked at the Detroit election center, Carone finished 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct in Michigan’s Wayne County, court records show. Carone had originally been charged with obscenity and using a computer to commit a crime, after she was accused of sending videos of herself and her boyfriend having sex to her boyfriend’s ex-wife, according to police records.

Carone initially denied the accusations in an interview with police, according to police and court records, but later told police she had sent them, saying that she had wanted to send her boyfriend’s ex-wife “over the top.”

Asked about the incident, Carone told The Post that “it is sad people are diverting attention from election fraud to something completely different.”

Carone said that she was hired through a temporary staffing services company to do IT work at Detroit’s main ballot-counting center, spending more than 24 hours there on Nov. 3 and 4.

“I have always been involved in politics,” she said, explaining her decision to take the job. “I have very strong political views and morals and I was very interested in that process and I accepted the position. I never expected to walk in there and see what I saw. Never.”

An official for Dominion Voting Systems, a voting technology company, confirmed that Carone worked at the center on those dates as a low-level technician. Other claims that Carone has made in public statements and on professional postings have been disputed.

The 33-year-old mother of two told Michigan lawmakers she has “two degrees.” According to her LinkedIn page, one degree is from the University of Michigan at Dearborn, where officials say they have no record of anyone with her name being enrolled.

Asked about the discrepancy, Carone said in an interview, “I do not have a bachelor’s degree. . . . I am about four classes away from it.” She declined to name the school, saying, “I don’t want them to get harassed.”

Carone also testified in Lansing that she worked at and was later laid off by Ford Motor Company. A spokesman for the company said she has never been employed there. Carone told The Post that she worked as a contractor and pointed to a “Certificate of Recognition” displayed on her LinkedIn page that she said was issued by Ford.