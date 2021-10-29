An hour after the assault at the Capitol began, one of the President’s lawyers displayed a shocking lack of awareness of how those practical implications were playing out in real time, declaring to me that “The ‘siege’ is because YOU and your boss did not do what was necessary to allow this to be aired in a public way so that the American people can see for themselves what happened.” In fact, an open debate had been taking place on the Senate floor, identical to the one Democrats triggered over Ohio’s electoral votes in 2005, when it was disrupted by a band of thugs who had been sold the lie that the Vice President had the power to reverse the outcome of the election.