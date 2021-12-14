Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican who chairs the 13-member Voting System Commission, welcomed Waldron without mention of his role bolstering arguments that Joe Biden’s victory should not be certified. The commission is to recommend a type of voting system to replace Louisiana’s aging paperless voting machines.
“We’re very pleased to have him here and excited to hear what he has to say,” said Ardoin, noting that the audience included many members of Waldron’s “fan club.”
Waldron urged the commission to stop relying on “black box” voting machines and electronic tabulators and to instead count paper ballots by hand, a proposal that several commission members suggested would be impractical. Today, most voters across the country already mark paper ballots by hand, but they are scanned and tallied by machines.
Multiple scholars have said there was no legal basis for Pence to intervene in the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. Numerous legal proceedings and ballot recounts found no evidence of any significant fraud in the 2020 election.
Yet the invitation to Waldron — and the applause that those in the audience gave him on Tuesday — shows how proponents of election fraud falsehoods are cementing a place in public discussion about the future of voting in America, particularly in red states where political leaders often respond to a Republican base that is outraged about alleged election irregularities.
Ardoin announced the invitation last month — before the recent revelations about Waldron’s efforts to circulate the PowerPoint ahead of Jan. 6. A spokesman for Ardoin said a group of citizens asked that Waldron be invited.
Waldron is well known in election-denier circles but became the subject of widespread media attention only in recent days, after the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol released information about a 38-page PowerPoint presentation titled “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN” that had been sent on Jan. 5 to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Waldron told The Washington Post last week that he spoke to Meadows on multiple occasions but did not send him the PowerPoint, which Waldron described as the product of a “huge team effort” by individuals he did not name. He said that on Jan. 5, he and other members of the team briefed lawmakers on the document.
None of that came up at Tuesday’s meeting of the Louisiana commission.
“Colonel, thank you for being here. We’ve spoken many times,” said state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Republican who sponsored a bill that earlier this year established the Voting System Commission. “I love the fresh ideas you bring to the table and the innovative thoughts that you bring and the work that you’ve done.”
Despite the friendly tone, Hewitt, Ardoin and other members of the commission seemed skeptical that hand-counting all ballots, as Waldron proposed, would be logistically possible.
It is already difficult to find enough election workers, they said; a statewide hand count would require many more. And humans do not always count accurately.
“When you’re tallying it’s just easy to make mistakes, especially if you have 33 different races on the ballot,” Hewitt said. “It’s kind of mind-boggling to me.”
Waldron also suggested that video of all ballot-counting should be streamed live online for transparency. He proposed that ballots be scanned and images posted online, and that voters should be able to use a QR or bar code to check their individual ballots to make sure their votes were recorded correctly.
Commissioners raised concerns about whether that would violate individuals’ privacy and ballot secrecy. They also questioned how long it would take to get results on election night.
Waldron, who appeared onstage at an August symposium hosted by leading election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, has been active in the push for election “audits” in various states and said Tuesday that he has been speaking with election administrators around the country. Some of the slides he presented on Tuesday he had previously shown during a show on Lindell’s online streaming platform in November.
Other invited speakers on Tuesday were Draza Smith, who also appeared at Lindell’s symposium, and Alex Halderman, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan.
The law that established the commission also requires that Louisiana’s new system use paper ballots that a voter can review for accuracy before officially casting his or her vote. Louisiana is one of the last holdouts using paperless “direct recording electronic” voting machines, which were widely adopted in the early 2000s but have since fallen out of favor because of security concerns: With no paper trail, there is no way to check whether the machines have accurately recorded voters’ intentions.
Dominion Voting Systems, the company that became the subject of many baseless accusations about election fraud after the November election, has held the statewide contract in Louisiana for about a decade.
In 2018, Dominion won a contract to replace Louisiana’s paperless machines with machines that would produce a paper trail. A competitor in the bid for the statewide contract, Election Systems & Software, lodged a protest, arguing that the procurement process had not been fair. The state then rescinded the contract award to Dominion, and officials have been trying since then to restart their effort to purchase new machines.
