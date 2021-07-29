Despite the publicity, police have declined to disclose even a single document in response to a Washington Post request for records, under the Maryland Public Information Act, about the fatal shooting.
“This is still an active case and is not in the interest of the public to release,” police wrote, citing the state law’s exemption for police “investigative files.” The department referred The Post to a six-paragraph blog post about the fatal shooting. The department fired Owen, and he is in jail awaiting trial.
Nationwide, such exemptions are carved into state public records laws, empowering police departments to deny the public access to vast amounts of information. As the United States grapples with how to reform policing, there is a growing recognition that public records laws — which have become more restrictive in the name of fighting crime — have been a choke point in the quest for police transparency, and, in turn, accountability.
“Legislatures are realizing that the way some of these law enforcement exemptions have been crafted in the past … has shielded information that is both incredibly important and that poses absolutely no risk to endangering public safety,” said Adam Marshall, a senior staff attorney at the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
The renewed scrutiny of policing has led to some attempts to change state laws. A Post analysis of the State Bill Tracking Database of the National Conference of State Legislatures found that at least 17 states have pending bills that would make it easier for the public to view police records. California, New York, Maryland and Virginia have recently passed laws making it more difficult for law enforcement agencies to keep records confidential.
Each state has its own public records law, most modeled after the federal Freedom of Information Act. Like the federal statute, the vast majority of the state acts give law enforcement agencies discretion to keep certain records confidential.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia allow police departments to withhold records they deem investigatory, according to a Post analysis of state open records laws compiled by the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.
In 35 states, police misconduct records are exempted entirely from disclosure, according to an analysis by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.
“The exemptions for law enforcement related records in public records statutes are often broadly worded and are often given deference by courts,” Marshall said. “So you end up with a situation where the governmental entities which are frequently interacting with the public and who carry out consequential actions … are the least transparent.”
The rationale for the exemptions includes ensuring officer safety, preventing suspects from knowing that they are under investigation and shielding information or techniques that could facilitate criminal conduct.
“The public has a right to know. We don’t object to that,” said John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, “but you need to put the brakes on at the point that it affects public safety.”
Jones said he thinks that if many investigatory files are released to the public, including information that could identify informants, “it will decrease safety to the public. It’s our job to catch bad guys, and if people won’t come forward, we can’t catch bad guys.”
He also opposes the release of law enforcement officers’ disciplinary records. If an unfounded complaint is released, he said, “that’s not fair to the officer. [The public allegation] sticks to that guy for the rest of his life. I don’t know of any employee in any other state agency or local agency that is subjected to that.”
In some cases, the release of previously confidential police records has dramatically reshaped public understanding of law enforcement conduct.
In Georgia, three men pursued and killed Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged through a neighborhood in Glynn County. The New York Times used Georgia’s public records law to obtain and publish a letter in which a district attorney argued that there was insufficient evidence to arrest the men. The letter and the separate publication of a video of the killing heightened scrutiny of Arbery’s death, and 11 days later, prosecutors filed charges, including malice murder. The case is set for trial in October.
In Kentucky, the Louisville Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit released investigative files in the March 2020 police killing of Breonna Taylor only after a grand jury indicted an officer in the case. The records included a police affidavit for the no-knock search warrant that led to the shooting. The affidavit falsely stated that a postal inspector had verified that a subject of a narcotics investigation had been receiving packages at Taylor’s home. In January, the officer who filed the affidavit was fired, according to news reports.
Before the wide adoption of public records laws, journalists generally relied on their police sources, rather than public records, to report and write about police activity. A provision in New York City’s 1961 charter explicitly stated that police records were not public.
Harold L. Cross, an early public records advocate and onetime legal counsel for the New York Herald Tribune, once advised those seeking documentation of police action that “sugar, plus judicious admixtures of strength and determination, catches more ‘police news’ than vinegar [of public records laws].”
In 1966, however, the passage of the federal Freedom of Information Act marked a major step toward government transparency. It established a legal framework for how federal agencies must provide nonexempt records to the public upon request. After its passage, states enacted their own public records laws, most of which paralleled the federal law.
But the war on drugs brought renewed secrecy for police.
In 1986, a last-minute amendment to federal legislation significantly expanded the federal FOIA exemptions, removing a requirement that records must be “investigatory” to be withheld. This opened the door to claims that records were exempt, even if they did not relate to specific investigations. It relaxed the standard for law enforcement agencies to deny claims on the basis of alleged harm that would result from disclosure.
In signing the law, President Ronald Reagan wrote that the broadened law enforcement FOIA exemption would “considerably enhance the ability of Federal law enforcement agencies ... to combat drug offenders and other criminals [by] increasing significantly the authority of Federal agencies to withhold sensitive law enforcement documents in their files.”
The change had a ripple effect: Many states amended their laws similarly to expand exemptions for law enforcement.
Within a state, different police departments covered by the same public records law release different ranges of records in response to the same or similar requests.
In Virginia, the state Freedom of Information Act gives police departments the discretion to release records contained in criminal investigative files. Practices vary widely, said Alan Gernhardt, executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council.
Some departments, he said, withhold these records in all cases because they worry that if they release anything, they set a precedent for disclosure.
Other police departments release as many records as possible because they recognize the positive effect on “public perception, public trust and community policing,” he said.
“Virginia FOIA ... favors disclosure,” so Gernhardt tells people, “When in doubt, give it out.”
But, “at the same time, I am sensitive that law enforcement stuff is not quite the same as other records. Sometimes [the improper release of] some of this stuff could literally get somebody killed.”
The national push toward more transparency for police has gained traction in recent years, although the reforms have not been as extensive as open records advocates would like.
“When government employees know that what they do … will be transparent, then they’re going to do a better job for us. They’re going to spend our money better. And they’re going to act better,” said David Cuillier, an associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Journalism in Tucson.
Cuillier recommends that legislatures “scrap a lot of the laws and exemptions that have crept onto the books. … What we need to do is to step back and go back to what these laws said when they were first adopted 50 years ago.”
In 2018, the California State Legislature passed the Right to Know Act, establishing the right to see certain records relating to police misconduct and serious uses of force that previously were withheld.
Last year, New York repealed its law shielding police disciplinary records from disclosure. In March, New York City’s Civilian Complaint Review Board made public a database of complaints for more than 83,000 active and inactive NYPD officers.
In March, Virginia passed H.B. 2004, requiring the release of records in most police investigative files that are considered closed. “The basic idea is: Make cops release more records once a case is over,” Gernhardt said.
In April, Maryland’s legislature overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto and repealed Maryland’s Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights. Among the police reforms it effected, the repeal changed Maryland public records law so that the release of a completed investigation of alleged officer misconduct is no longer prohibited in most instances.
That legislation, however, does not apply to records that police classify as investigative — including information sought by The Post in the fatal police shooting of William Green.
Matt Kiefer contributed to this report.