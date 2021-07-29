In Georgia, three men pursued and killed Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 as he jogged through a neighborhood in Glynn County. The New York Times used Georgia’s public records law to obtain and publish a letter in which a district attorney argued that there was insufficient evidence to arrest the men. The letter and the separate publication of a video of the killing heightened scrutiny of Arbery’s death, and 11 days later, prosecutors filed charges, including malice murder. The case is set for trial in October.