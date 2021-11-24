It is National Native American Heritage Month! How much do you know about Native American history?

Since 1994, the United States has officially honored the first Americans for the month of November.
Which tribe did the pilgrims celebrate the first Thanksgiving?
Navajo
Cheyenne
Wampanoag
All of the above
True or False? Before the pilgrims came from Europe, Native Americans lived only in the Western half of the country.
True
False
Which present-day state did the Cherokee tribe go to when the Trail of Tears happened?
Texas
Oklahoma
Nevada
Mexico
Which tribe did Chief Sitting Bull (also known as Tatanka-Iotanka) belong to?
Apache
Iroquois
Cherokee
Lakota
In 1972, Native Americans participated in a march in Washington, D.C., called the "Trail of Broken Treaties" to protest the U.S. government's broken promises to the Native population. The protesters occupied which federal building for six days after the march?
Treasury building
Bureau of Indian Affairs
The Senate Building
The White House
Who was the first Native American to serve as senator and the first to serve as vice president of the United States?
Charles Eastman
Edward Bushyhead
Charles Curtis
Fred Waite
When did the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian open?
2004
2018
1999
2003
How many federally recognized tribal nations exist in the United States?
26
115
238
574
What was the largest empire in the pre-Columbian Americas called?
Inca Empire
Aztec Empire
Mayan Empire
Moche Empire
Which Native American tribe has the most land and largest population in the United States?
Seneca Nation
Cherokee Nation
Navajo Nation
Lakota Nation