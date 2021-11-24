The Washington Post

It is National Native American Heritage Month! How much do you know about Native American history?

Since 1994, the United States has officially honored the first Americans for the month of November.

KidsPost November 24, 2021
1

David Goldman/Associated Press

Which tribe did the pilgrims celebrate the first Thanksgiving?

Navajo

Cheyenne

Wampanoag

All of the above

2

John Moore/Getty Images

True or False? Before the pilgrims came from Europe, Native Americans lived only in the Western half of the country.

True

False

3

Susan Widdle/The Washington Post

Which present-day state did the Cherokee tribe go to when the Trail of Tears happened?

Texas

Oklahoma

Nevada

Mexico

4

Library of Congress

Which tribe did Chief Sitting Bull (also known as Tatanka-Iotanka) belong to?

Apache

Iroquois

Cherokee

Lakota

5

Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press

In 1972, Native Americans participated in a march in Washington, D.C., called the "Trail of Broken Treaties" to protest the U.S. government's broken promises to the Native population. The protesters occupied which federal building for six days after the march?

Treasury building

Bureau of Indian Affairs

The Senate Building

The White House

6

Library of Congress

Who was the first Native American to serve as senator and the first to serve as vice president of the United States?

Charles Eastman

Edward Bushyhead

Charles Curtis 

Fred Waite 

7

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

When did the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian open?

2004

2018

1999

2003

8

Steve Helber/ Associated Press

How many federally recognized tribal nations exist in the United States?

26

115﻿

238

574

9

Daniel Garcia/ Agence France-Presse/ Getty Images

What was the largest empire in the pre-Columbian Americas called?

Inca Empire

Aztec Empire

Mayan Empire

Moche Empire

10

J. Pat Clark/ Associated Press

Which Native American tribe has the most land and largest population in the United States?

Seneca Nation

Cherokee Nation

Navajo Nation

Lakota Nation

