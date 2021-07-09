Cheered from the stands by his girlfriend, Ajla Tomljanovic, who made it to the quarterfinals this week, and his parents — Mom captured his on-court interview with her cellphone — Berrettini was two points from winning on four occasions in the third set, all while Hurkacz served: twice at 5-4 (both at deuce), twice at 6-5 (at 30-all and at deuce).