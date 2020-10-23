The Washington Post

It's election season. How much do you know about the election process?

Put your knowledge to the test as Americans head to the polls this fall.

KidsPost October 23, 2020
1

John Minchillo/Associated Press

True or False: In general elections, most members of congress and the president are up for reelection.

True

False

2

J. Scott Applegate/Associated Press

A senator serves ______ years in one term.

4

2

6

8

3

Associated Press

When did women get the right to vote?

1910

1920

1885

1952

4

Jonathon Ernst/The Washington Post

The Senate is made up of _____ senators and the House of Representatives is made up of _____ representatives.

100, 435

200, 145

435, 50

100, 450

5

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Which political party has an elephant as its symbol?

The Green Party

The Democratic Party

The Republican Party

The Independent Party

6

J. David Ake/Associated Press

The first political party in the United States was called the __________.

Democratic Party

Freedom Party

Republican Party

Federalist Party

7

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

True or False: A member of the House of Representatives serves a six-year term.

True

False

8

David J. Phillip/ Associated Press

What is the age requirement to become president of the United States?

40 and older

18 and older

55 and older

35 and older

9

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

What percentage of eligible voters voted in the 2016 presidential election?

88.9 percent

33.1 percent

60.1 percent

14.7 percent

10

Jessica Tezak/ for The Washington Post

When did Congress officially set a fixed day for presidential elections?

1845

1936

2000

1776

11

John McDonnell/ The Washington Post

How are the electoral college votes allocated to states?

The president decides how many electoral college votes allocated to states.

States divide their population by 100, and that's how many electoral votes they get.

States get the same amount of electoral votes as the number of cities they have.

States get the same amount of electoral votes as the number of representatives they have in Congress.

12

Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post

What day is Inauguration Day?

December 20

January 20

January 18

February 1

Your score: 0 / 12

Click to register your score and compare with others
Most Read