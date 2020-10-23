It's election season. How much do you know about the election process?

Put your knowledge to the test as Americans head to the polls this fall.
John Minchillo/Associated Press
True or False: In general elections, most members of congress and the president are up for reelection.
True
False
J. Scott Applegate/Associated Press
A senator serves ______ years in one term.
4
2
6
8
Associated Press
When did women get the right to vote?
1910
1920
1885
1952
Jonathon Ernst/The Washington Post
The Senate is made up of _____ senators and the House of Representatives is made up of _____ representatives.
100, 435
200, 145
435, 50
100, 450
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images
Which political party has an elephant as its symbol?
The Green Party
The Democratic Party
The Republican Party
The Independent Party
J. David Ake/Associated Press
The first political party in the United States was called the __________.
Democratic Party
Freedom Party
Republican Party
Federalist Party
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
True or False: A member of the House of Representatives serves a six-year term.
True
False
David J. Phillip/ Associated Press
What is the age requirement to become president of the United States?
40 and older
18 and older
55 and older
35 and older
Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post
What percentage of eligible voters voted in the 2016 presidential election?
88.9 percent
33.1 percent
60.1 percent
14.7 percent
Jessica Tezak/ for The Washington Post
When did Congress officially set a fixed day for presidential elections?
1845
1936
2000
1776
John McDonnell/ The Washington Post
How are the electoral college votes allocated to states?
The president decides how many electoral college votes allocated to states.
States divide their population by 100, and that's how many electoral votes they get.
States get the same amount of electoral votes as the number of cities they have.
States get the same amount of electoral votes as the number of representatives they have in Congress.
Jabin Botsford/ The Washington Post
What day is Inauguration Day?
December 20
January 20
January 18
February 1