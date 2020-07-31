It's hot. Keep cool with this ice-cold quiz.

We get it. It's hot outside. But cool weather is coming, even though we can't promise exactly when. In the meantime you can chill out with our quiz on snow, ice and the coldest weather in history.
Photo by Ken Keenan/National Science Foundation
July is one of the hottest months of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In Antarctica? Not so much. The lowest natural temperature ever recorded was measured in Antarctica in July 1983. How cold was it?
Minus 128.6 degrees
Minus 83 degrees
Minus 100 degrees
Minus 148 degrees
Photo by Operation IceBridge/NASA
In Antarctica, the land is covered with snow or ice year-round. About how much of the Earth's landmass is covered with glacial ice?
5 percent
10 percent
20 percent
30 percent
Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press
This state made it onto the Guinness World Records list by building the tallest snowman in the world.
Minnesota
Maine
Wisconsin
Alaska
Dan Joling/Associated Press
Assuming you can't travel to Antarctica anytime soon, your best best for cold weather in the United States would be Alaska, home to the country's coldest recorded temperature. How cold was the coldest day?
Minus 20.5 degrees
Minus 55 degrees
Minus 70.2 degrees
Minus 79.8
Zach Urness/(Salem, Oregon) Statesman Journal via AP
True or false: Humans can run outside in minus 100 degree temperatures wearing nothing at all. They just have to get inside, and get warm, quickly.
True
False
Carolyn Kaster/AP
If you live in Washington and are ready for snow, you may not have to wait too long. When is the city's earliest recorded snowfall?
August 31
September 15
October 1
October 5
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
One of these states has the slogan "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Which state is it ?
Colorado
Utah
Alaska
Massachusetts
Library of Congress
The Great Blizzard of 1888 produced how many inches of snow in New York City?
13 inches
15 inches
22 inches
50 inches
Photo by Josh White/The Washington Post
Where is the largest ski resort in the United States located?
Utah
Maine
New Hampshire
Colorado
Photo by Jenn Ackerman/For The Washington Post
True or False: The largest recorded snowstorm in Washington was named the Knickerbocker Storm?
False
True