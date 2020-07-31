The Washington Post

It's hot. Keep cool with this ice-cold quiz.

We get it. It's hot outside. But cool weather is coming, even though we can't promise exactly when. In the meantime you can chill out with our quiz on snow, ice and the coldest weather in history.

KidsPost July 31, 2020
1

Photo by Ken Keenan/National Science Foundation

July is one of the hottest months of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. In Antarctica? Not so much. The lowest natural temperature ever recorded was measured in Antarctica in July 1983. How cold was it?

Minus 128.6 degrees

Minus 83 degrees

Minus 100 degrees 

Minus 148 degrees  

2

Photo by Operation IceBridge/NASA

In Antarctica, the land is covered with snow or ice year-round. About how much of the Earth's landmass is covered with glacial ice?

5 percent

10 percent

20 percent

30 percent

3

Robert F. Bukaty/Associated Press

This state made it onto the Guinness World Records list by building the tallest snowman in the world. 

Minnesota

Maine

Wisconsin

Alaska

4

Dan Joling/Associated Press

Assuming you can't travel to Antarctica anytime soon, your best best for cold weather in the United States would be Alaska, home to the country's coldest recorded temperature. How cold was the coldest day?

Minus 20.5 degrees

Minus 55 degrees

Minus 70.2 degrees

Minus 79.8

5

Zach Urness/(Salem, Oregon) Statesman Journal via AP

True or false: Humans can run outside in minus 100 degree temperatures wearing nothing at all. They just have to get inside, and get warm, quickly.

True

False

6

Carolyn Kaster/AP

If you live in Washington and are ready for snow, you may not have to wait too long. When is the city's earliest recorded snowfall?

August 31

September 15

October 1

October 5

7

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

One of these states has the slogan "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Which state is it ?

Colorado

Utah

Alaska

Massachusetts

8

Library of Congress


The Great Blizzard of 1888 produced how many inches of snow in New York City? 

13 inches 

15 inches 

22 inches 

50 inches 

9

Photo by Josh White/The Washington Post



Where is the largest ski resort in the United States located? 

Utah 

Maine 

New Hampshire 

Colorado

10

Photo by Jenn Ackerman/For The Washington Post


True or False: The largest recorded snowstorm in Washington was named the Knickerbocker Storm? 

False 

True

Your score: 0 / 10

