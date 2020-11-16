The Washington Post

It is National Native American Heritage Month! How much do you know about Native American history?

Since 1994, the United States has officially honored the first Americans for the month of November.

KidsPost November 16, 2020
Which tribe did the pilgrims celebrate the first Thanksgiving?

Navajo

Cheyenne

Wampanoag

All of the above

True or False? Before the pilgrims came from Europe, Native Americans lived only in the Western half of the country.

True

False

Which present-day state did the Cherokee tribe go to when the Trail of Tears happened?

Texas

Oklahoma

Nevada

Mexico

Why were Native Americans called Indians?

When Christopher Columbus landed on islands in the Caribbean, he thought he found the Indies.

Indians had settled in America before the Europeans came.

The United States government classified them as Indians.

Indians lived there before Native Americans did.

Which Native American reservation is the largest in the United States?

Cherokee

Sioux

Maidu

Navajo

Which tribe did Chief Sitting Bull (also known as Tatanka-Iotanka) belong to?

Apache

Iroquois

Cherokee

Lakota

Who was the first Native American to serve as senator and the first to serve as vice president of the United States?

Charles Eastman

Edward Bushyhead

Charles Curtis 

Fred Waite 

Which of these states' name is derived from a Native American language?

California

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia 

When did the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian open?

2004

2018

1999

2003

