It is National Native American Heritage Month! How much do you know about Native American history?

Since 1994, the United States has officially honored the first Americans for the month of November.
Which tribe did the pilgrims celebrate the first Thanksgiving?
Navajo
Cheyenne
Wampanoag
All of the above
True or False? Before the pilgrims came from Europe, Native Americans lived only in the Western half of the country.
True
False
Which present-day state did the Cherokee tribe go to when the Trail of Tears happened?
Texas
Oklahoma
Nevada
Mexico
Why were Native Americans called Indians?
When Christopher Columbus landed on islands in the Caribbean, he thought he found the Indies.
Indians had settled in America before the Europeans came.
The United States government classified them as Indians.
Indians lived there before Native Americans did.
Which Native American reservation is the largest in the United States?
Cherokee
Sioux
Maidu
Navajo
Which tribe did Chief Sitting Bull (also known as Tatanka-Iotanka) belong to?
Apache
Iroquois
Cherokee
Lakota
Who was the first Native American to serve as senator and the first to serve as vice president of the United States?
Charles Eastman
Edward Bushyhead
Charles Curtis
Fred Waite
Which of these states' name is derived from a Native American language?
California
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
When did the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian open?
2004
2018
1999
2003