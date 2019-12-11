The Washington Post

It's Shark Week! Sink your teeth into this quiz.

These legendary fish have been around for a very long time. How much do you know about sharks?

KidsPost December 11, 2019
1

Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Which of these sharks is the largest in size and can weigh up to 11 tons?

Whale sharks

Great white sharks

Hammerhead sharks

None of the above

2

Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

What are baby sharks called?

Critters

Pups

Sharklings

All of the above

3

Philippe Lopez/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Sharks have existed for ___________ . 

1 million years

50 million years

175 million years

450 million years

4

Yoshikazu Tsuno/Agence France-Presse

What do sharks typically eat and crave the most?

Humans

Sea turtles

Sea lions

Jellyfish

5

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

True or False? Great white sharks use their 300 teeth to chew when they eat.

True

False

6

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Sharks can weigh tons! Which body part helps them avoid sinking?

Heart

Bladder

Kidney

Liver

7

Carl De Souza/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

What is a sharks skeleton made up of?

Bones

Cartilage

Muscle tissue

Keratin

