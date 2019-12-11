It's Shark Week! Sink your teeth into this quiz.

These legendary fish have been around for a very long time. How much do you know about sharks?
Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Which of these sharks is the largest in size and can weigh up to 11 tons?
Whale sharks
Great white sharks
Hammerhead sharks
None of the above
Joseph Prezioso/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
What are baby sharks called?
Critters
Pups
Sharklings
All of the above
Philippe Lopez/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Sharks have existed for ___________ .
1 million years
50 million years
175 million years
450 million years
Yoshikazu Tsuno/Agence France-Presse
What do sharks typically eat and crave the most?
Humans
Sea turtles
Sea lions
Jellyfish
Michael Sohn/Associated Press
True or False? Great white sharks use their 300 teeth to chew when they eat.
True
False
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Sharks can weigh tons! Which body part helps them avoid sinking?
Heart
Bladder
Kidney
Liver
Carl De Souza/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
What is a sharks skeleton made up of?
Bones
Cartilage
Muscle tissue
Keratin