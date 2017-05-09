It's Star Wars Day. May the Fourth be with you in this quiz.

Think you're the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy? If you're not bantha fodder, test your knowledge of the "Star Wars" universe below.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
True or false: R2D2 is played by an actor in a metal costume.
True
False
20th Century Fox via AP
What is Jabba the Hutt's carnivorous pet, a dangerous creature that lives in the sand and nearly swallowed Luke Skywalker in "Return of the Jedi"?
A rancor
Max Rebo
A sarlacc
A bantha
Lisa Tomasetti/Lucasfilm via Reuters
Before making "Star Wars," director George Lucas wanted to direct a movie adaptation of a popular science-fiction series and comic book. Rights to the series weren't available, but Lucas did incorporate some of its elements into "Star Wars." What was the series and comic book?
"Avatar"
"Star Trek"
"Superman"
"Flash Gordon"
David James/Lucasfilm
Much of "The Force Awakens" takes place on Rey's home planet. The filmmakers shot these scenes in the Rub' al Khali desert near Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. What is the name of this desert planet?
Tatooine
Jakku
Hosnian Prime
Dantooine
Lucasfilm
Aside from "May the Force be with you," one line appears in the "Star Wars" films more than any other. What is it?
"It's a trap."
"I find your lack of faith disturbing."
"I have a bad feeling about this."
"Do or do not. There is no try."
Lucasfilm
What does a bacta tank do?
Helps Yoda travel through the swamps of Dagobah
Guns down enemy soldiers
Stores blue milk, the finest beverage in the galaxy
Helps an injured person recover from their wounds
Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm via Agence France-Presse
In "The Phantom Menace," Qui-Gon Jinn teaches young Anakin Skywalker about a special organism that lives inside all cells and connects people with the Force. What are these wee beasties called?
Mitochondria
Midichlorians
Quarks
Protons
Lucasfilm
Who is the Supreme Leader of the First Order?
Kylo Ren
Leia Organa
Armitage Hux
Snoke