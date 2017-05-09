The Washington Post

It's Star Wars Day. May the Fourth be with you in this quiz.

Think you're the brightest lightsaber in the galaxy? If you're not bantha fodder, test your knowledge of the "Star Wars" universe below.

KidsPost May 09, 2017
1

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

True or false: R2D2 is played by an actor in a metal costume.

True

False

2

20th Century Fox via AP

What is Jabba the Hutt's carnivorous pet, a dangerous creature that lives in the sand and nearly swallowed Luke Skywalker in "Return of the Jedi"?

A rancor

Max Rebo

A sarlacc

A bantha

3

Lisa Tomasetti/Lucasfilm via Reuters

Before making "Star Wars," director George Lucas wanted to direct a movie adaptation of a popular science-fiction series and comic book. Rights to the series weren't available, but Lucas did incorporate some of its elements into "Star Wars." What was the series and comic book?

"Avatar"

"Star Trek"

"Superman"

"Flash Gordon"

4

David James/Lucasfilm

Much of "The Force Awakens" takes place on Rey's home planet. The filmmakers shot these scenes in the Rub' al Khali desert near Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. What is the name of this desert planet?

Tatooine

Jakku

Hosnian Prime

Dantooine

5

Lucasfilm

Aside from "May the Force be with you," one line appears in the "Star Wars" films more than any other. What is it?

"It's a trap."

"I find your lack of faith disturbing."

"I have a bad feeling about this."

"Do or do not. There is no try."

6

Lucasfilm

What does a bacta tank do?

Helps Yoda travel through the swamps of Dagobah

Guns down enemy soldiers

Stores blue milk, the finest beverage in the galaxy

Helps an injured person recover from their wounds

7

Keith Hamshere/Lucasfilm via Agence France-Presse

In "The Phantom Menace," Qui-Gon Jinn teaches young Anakin Skywalker about a special organism that lives inside all cells and connects people with the Force. What are these wee beasties called?

Mitochondria

Midichlorians

Quarks

Protons

8

Lucasfilm

Who is the Supreme Leader of the First Order?

Kylo Ren

Leia Organa

Armitage Hux

Snoke

Your score: 0 / 8

