It’s Women’s History Month!

As we celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8), test your knowledge on these activists who have made a difference.
Matt McClain/ The Washington Post
This activist was also a journalist. She reported the horrors of laws against Black people (Jim Crow laws) in the South and campaigned to pass anti-lynching legislation.
Nannie Helen Burroughs
Mary Ann Shadd Cary
Mary Church Terrell
Ida B. Wells
Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post
This formerly enslaved woman went on to become an abolitionist and a women’s rights activist. She is perhaps most famous for the “Ain’t I a Woman” speech she gave at a women’s rights conference, challenging White female activists who did not welcome Black women in the movement.
Sojourner Truth
Harriet Tubman
Susan B. Anthony
Nina Otera-Warren
Charles Del Vecchio/ The Washington Post
She wrote "The Feminine Mystic" in 1963, which is credited for sparking a second wave of feminism that began in the 1960s.
Gloria Steinem
Shirley Chisholm
Betty Friedan
Wilma Mankiller
Douglas Chevalier/ The Washington Post
This woman is the co-founder of the feminist periodical Ms. magazine.
Gloria Steinem
Alice Walker
bell hooks
Amy Goodman
Dudley M. Brooks/ The Washington Post
Though this woman was married to one of the most influential activists in American history, she was activist in her own right. She marched in a labor strike in Memphis, Tennessee, just four days after her husband was murdered.
Helen Pitts Douglass
Betty Shabazz
Lillian Miles
Coretta Scott King
Pat Carter/ Associated Press
This women was the first principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. She worked most of her life fighting for the rights of Native Americans.
Wilma Mankiller
Winona LaDuke
Autumn Peltier
Madonna Thunder Hawk
Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press
She is a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who went on to advocate for tougher gun-control laws in the United States.
Greta Thunberg
X González
Malala Yousafzai
Amika George
Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post
This advocate for the working poor co-founded the National Farmworkers Association with fellow activist Cesar Chavez.
Dolores Huerta
Luisa Moreno
Sandra Cisneros
Emma Tenayuca
J. Scott Applewhite/ Associated Press
She was the first woman of color to serve in Congress and was one of two principal authors of the Title IX bill, which is still useful in the fight against discrimination and harassment in classrooms and in school sports.
Shirley Chisholm
Patsy Takemoto Mink
Bella Abzug
Patricia Saiki