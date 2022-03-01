The Washington Post

It’s Women’s History Month!

As we celebrate Women's History Month and International Women's Day (March 8), test your knowledge on these activists who have made a difference.

KidsPost March 01, 2022
1

Matt McClain/ The Washington Post

This activist was also a journalist. She reported the horrors of laws against Black people (Jim Crow laws) in the South and campaigned to pass anti-lynching legislation.

Nannie Helen Burroughs

Mary Ann Shadd Cary

Mary Church Terrell

Ida B. Wells

2

Katherine Frey/ The Washington Post

This formerly enslaved woman went on to become an abolitionist and a women’s rights activist. She is perhaps most famous for the “Ain’t I a Woman” speech she gave at a women’s rights conference, challenging White female activists who did not welcome Black women in the movement.

Sojourner Truth

Harriet Tubman

Susan B. Anthony

Nina Otera-Warren

3

Charles Del Vecchio/ The Washington Post

She wrote "The Feminine Mystic" in 1963, which is credited for sparking a second wave of feminism that began in the 1960s.

Gloria Steinem

Shirley Chisholm

Betty Friedan

Wilma Mankiller

4

Douglas Chevalier/ The Washington Post

This woman is the co-founder of the feminist periodical Ms. magazine.

Gloria Steinem

Alice Walker

bell hooks

Amy Goodman

5

Dudley M. Brooks/ The Washington Post

Though this woman was married to one of the most influential activists in American history, she was activist in her own right. She marched in a labor strike in Memphis, Tennessee, just four days after her husband was murdered.

Helen Pitts Douglass

Betty Shabazz

Lillian Miles

Coretta Scott King

6

Pat Carter/ Associated Press

This women was the first principal chief of the Cherokee Nation. She worked most of her life fighting for the rights of Native Americans.

Wilma Mankiller

Winona LaDuke﻿

Autumn Peltier

Madonna Thunder Hawk

7

Andrew Harnik/ Associated Press

She is a survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who went on to advocate for tougher gun-control laws in the United States. 

Greta Thunberg

X González

Malala Yousafzai

Amika George

8

Amanda Voisard/ for The Washington Post

This advocate for the working poor co-founded the National Farmworkers Association with fellow activist Cesar Chavez.

Dolores Huerta

Luisa Moreno

Sandra Cisneros

Emma Tenayuca

9

J. Scott Applewhite/ Associated Press

She was the first woman of color to serve in Congress and was one of two principal authors of the Title IX bill, which is still useful in the fight against discrimination and harassment in classrooms and in school sports.

Shirley Chisholm

Patsy Takemoto Mink

Bella Abzug

Patricia Saiki

