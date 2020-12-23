John Kelly's 2020 Washington history trivia quiz

It's been a tough year. This is a tough quiz. It draws from the most obscure corners of Washington history. Good luck! (You'll need it.)
The Franciscan Monastery in Washington’s Brookland neighborhood contains what attraction more commonly found in Europe?
Storks
German tourists
Catacombs
Berets
In 1965, some residents of Frederick County, Md., were concerned that a Dwayyo might be living in Gambrill State Park. What is a Dwayyo?
A feral boar
A German tourist
The ghost of a canal boat crewman
A wolfman
Which now-famous figure was appointed in 1976 as the District’s “pound master,” the last person to serve in that title?
Ingrid Newkirk, co-founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team
Sharon Pratt Kelly, D.C. mayor
Willard Scott, D.C. television personality
In 1908, the U.S. Army bought something from Thomas S. Baldwin to test at Fort Myer, Va. It was the first one of its type that the federal government ever purchased. What was it?
A submarine
A tank-mounted machine gun
A dirigible
A paranormal activity detector
In 1916, a film written by Clifford Howard, a former stenographer in the Commissioners’ Office of the District, was banned in Washington by the very District commissioners Howard had once worked for. Why was the film banned?
Its plot featured corrupt members of the Commission
It contained scenes shot by hidden camera in a slaughterhouse
It depicted the South winning the Civil War
It contained female nudity
What crucible of creativity was once located in the basement of 2614 Rhode Island Ave. NE?
A recording studio run by Bo Diddley
A design studio run by Raymond Loewy
A hair studio run by Vidal Sassoon
A gambling den run by Thomas “Fingers” Malone
What was the slogan for Riggs Bank, founded in Washington in 1836?
“The buck starts here”
“Your money is safe in our safe”
“Money makes the world go round. Riggs provides the grease that makes the money go around more smoothly.”
“The most important bank in the most important city in the world”
In 1950, all three of Washington’s broadcast television stations — Channels 4, 7 and 9 — introduced what was touted as “Washington’s most interesting TV experiment.” What was it?
“Gavel Time”: live coverage of small claims court
“Push-Button Shopping”: a twice-weekly retail show
“Antenna Learning”: a weekly college lecture
“Screen Team”: live football, where viewers called in plays
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Felix Frankfurter to the White House and told the Supreme Court justice exactly what kind of monument he wanted. What did FDR want?
A U.S. Navy battleship named in his honor
A simple stone block about the size of his desk set outside the National Archives
Socialized medicine
An assortment of figural sculptures set in four outdoor rooms near the Tidal Basin
In 1956, Woodward & Lothrop in the District was the first store in the country to sell what new toy?
The Hula Hoop
The E-Z Bake Oven
Play-Doh
Kitty Karry-All
Washington’s elite Cosmos Club admitted its first women members in 1988. Which of these accomplished women was among the first 18 admitted?
Nina Totenberg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Helen Hayes
Eleanor Holmes Norton