John Kelly's 2020 Washington history trivia quiz

It's been a tough year. This is a tough quiz. It draws from the most obscure corners of Washington history.  Good luck! (You'll need it.)

John Kelly December 23, 2020
1


The Franciscan Monastery in Washington’s Brookland neighborhood contains what attraction more commonly found in Europe?


Storks

German tourists

Catacombs

Berets

2


In 1965, some residents of Frederick County, Md., were concerned that a Dwayyo might be living in Gambrill State Park. What is a Dwayyo?


A feral boar

A German tourist

The ghost of a canal boat crewman

A wolfman

3


Which now-famous figure was appointed in 1976 as the District’s “pound master,” the last person to serve in that title?

Ingrid Newkirk, co-founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals

Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Football Team

Sharon Pratt Kelly, D.C. mayor

Willard Scott, D.C. television personality

4


In 1908, the U.S. Army bought something from Thomas S. Baldwin to test at Fort Myer, Va. It was the first one of its type that the federal government ever purchased. What was it?

A submarine

A tank-mounted machine gun

A dirigible

A paranormal activity detector

5


 In 1916, a film written by Clifford Howard, a former stenographer in the Commissioners’ Office of the District, was banned in Washington by the very District commissioners Howard had once worked for. Why was the film banned?

Its plot featured corrupt members of the Commission

It contained scenes shot by hidden camera in a slaughterhouse

It depicted the South winning the Civil War

It contained female nudity

6


What crucible of creativity was once located in the basement of 2614 Rhode Island Ave. NE?

A recording studio run by Bo Diddley

A design studio run by Raymond Loewy

A hair studio run by Vidal Sassoon

A gambling den run by Thomas “Fingers” Malone

7


What was the slogan for Riggs Bank, founded in Washington in 1836?

“The buck starts here”

“Your money is safe in our safe”

“Money makes the world go round. Riggs provides the grease that makes the money go around more smoothly.”

“The most important bank in the most important city in the world”

8


 In 1950, all three of Washington’s broadcast television stations — Channels 4, 7 and 9 — introduced what was touted as “Washington’s most interesting TV experiment.” What was it?

“Gavel Time”: live coverage of small claims court

 “Push-Button Shopping”: a twice-weekly retail show

“Antenna Learning”: a weekly college lecture

“Screen Team”: live football, where viewers called in plays

9


 In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Felix Frankfurter to the White House and told the Supreme Court justice exactly what kind of monument he wanted. What did FDR want?

A U.S. Navy battleship named in his honor

A simple stone block about the size of his desk set outside the National Archives

Socialized medicine

An assortment of figural sculptures set in four outdoor rooms near the Tidal Basin

10


In 1956, Woodward & Lothrop in the District was the first store in the country to sell what new toy?

The Hula Hoop

The E-Z Bake Oven

Play-Doh

Kitty Karry-All

11


 Washington’s elite Cosmos Club admitted its first women members in 1988. Which of these accomplished women was among the first 18 admitted?

Nina Totenberg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Helen Hayes

Eleanor Holmes Norton

