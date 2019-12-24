The Washington Post

John Kelly's annual arcane Washington history trivia quiz

A lot of memorable things have happened in Washington. Odds are, though, you don't remember the stuff in this quiz. Test your knowledge of these arcane events. 

John Kelly December 24, 2019
1


Washington is home to more of these than any other city in the world:

Politicians

Giant pandas

Potholes

First Folios

2




In the summer of 1862, a stonemason named Joseph Bobinger took a chisel to a pair of commemorative tablets on the Cabin John Bridge, inside of which flow the waters of the Washington Aqueduct. What had Bobinger been hired to do?


Correct an earlier mistake that read “Washington Aquaduct”

Remove the name “Jefferson Davis”  

Add the name “Abraham Lincoln”

Remove “Cool Disco Dan” graffiti

3




Robert Emmet Odlum opened one of Washington’s first swimming schools. Among his students was Lucretia Rudolph Garfield, wife of President Garfield. Odlum died in 1885. How?


Jumping from the Brooklyn Bridge

Slipping under the wheels of a District streetcar

Sickened by the Spanish flu 

Bitten by a rabid squirrel

4




In 1890, a memorial was unveiled in the rotunda of what today is the Smithsonian’s Arts & Industries Building. The sculpture proclaimed that the three greatest inventions of the previous 500 years were the steam engine, the electric telegraph and what?


Astrology

Photography

Pasteurized milk

The fish ladder

5


On June 13, 1925, Charles Francis Jenkins gave the world’s first public demonstration of television, sending an image from Anacostia to downtown Washington. What did the 10-minute broadcast consist of?

An old bearded man sneezing

A slowly rotating windmill

Boxers punching each other in the face

A cow being milked

6


After her death in 1927, the last will and testament of which notorious figure revealed she had left $2,000 to the Animal Rescue League of Washington?

Mata Hari

Lizzie Borden

Calamity Jane

Bonnie Parker

7


 In September 1929, Johnny Weissmuller, soon to star on the silver screen as Tarzan, came to Washington’s Wardman Park Hotel. Why?

For a yodelers’ convention

To visit the chimpanzees at the nearby National Zoo

To lobby Congress for reduced-priced prescription drugs

To give a swimming exhibition

8


What is unusual about the elevators in the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Va.?

When the doors close, they play “Hail to the Chief” 

They are paneled in the same type of hickory wood that Washington’s false teeth were made from

They ascend diagonally

They are powered by running water

9


What were citizens of Washington finally allowed to do on Nov. 3, 1964?

Register a car with an automatic transmission

Burn leaves in their yards

Vote in a presidential election

Consume an alcoholic beverage on a patio

10


Which world leader ate lunch at Ben’s Chili Bowl in March of 2010, prompting President Barack Obama to compliment him on his “discriminating palate”?

Vladimir Putin, prime minister of Russia

Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, president of Iceland

Nicolas Sarkozy, president of France

Hamid Karzai, president of Afghanistan

11


Which of these local charities are partners in The Washington Post Helping Hand?

Bright Beginnings

N Street Village

So Others Might Eat

All of the above

