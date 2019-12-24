John Kelly's annual arcane Washington history trivia quiz

A lot of memorable things have happened in Washington. Odds are, though, you don't remember the stuff in this quiz. Test your knowledge of these arcane events.
Washington is home to more of these than any other city in the world:
Politicians
Giant pandas
Potholes
First Folios
In the summer of 1862, a stonemason named Joseph Bobinger took a chisel to a pair of commemorative tablets on the Cabin John Bridge, inside of which flow the waters of the Washington Aqueduct. What had Bobinger been hired to do?
Correct an earlier mistake that read “Washington Aquaduct”
Remove the name “Jefferson Davis”
Add the name “Abraham Lincoln”
Remove “Cool Disco Dan” graffiti
Robert Emmet Odlum opened one of Washington’s first swimming schools. Among his students was Lucretia Rudolph Garfield, wife of President Garfield. Odlum died in 1885. How?
Jumping from the Brooklyn Bridge
Slipping under the wheels of a District streetcar
Sickened by the Spanish flu
Bitten by a rabid squirrel
In 1890, a memorial was unveiled in the rotunda of what today is the Smithsonian’s Arts & Industries Building. The sculpture proclaimed that the three greatest inventions of the previous 500 years were the steam engine, the electric telegraph and what?
Astrology
Photography
Pasteurized milk
The fish ladder
On June 13, 1925, Charles Francis Jenkins gave the world’s first public demonstration of television, sending an image from Anacostia to downtown Washington. What did the 10-minute broadcast consist of?
An old bearded man sneezing
A slowly rotating windmill
Boxers punching each other in the face
A cow being milked
After her death in 1927, the last will and testament of which notorious figure revealed she had left $2,000 to the Animal Rescue League of Washington?
Mata Hari
Lizzie Borden
Calamity Jane
Bonnie Parker
In September 1929, Johnny Weissmuller, soon to star on the silver screen as Tarzan, came to Washington’s Wardman Park Hotel. Why?
For a yodelers’ convention
To visit the chimpanzees at the nearby National Zoo
To lobby Congress for reduced-priced prescription drugs
To give a swimming exhibition
What is unusual about the elevators in the George Washington Masonic National Memorial in Alexandria, Va.?
When the doors close, they play “Hail to the Chief”
They are paneled in the same type of hickory wood that Washington’s false teeth were made from
They ascend diagonally
They are powered by running water
What were citizens of Washington finally allowed to do on Nov. 3, 1964?
Register a car with an automatic transmission
Burn leaves in their yards
Vote in a presidential election
Consume an alcoholic beverage on a patio
Which world leader ate lunch at Ben’s Chili Bowl in March of 2010, prompting President Barack Obama to compliment him on his “discriminating palate”?
Vladimir Putin, prime minister of Russia
Ólafur Ragnar Grímsson, president of Iceland
Nicolas Sarkozy, president of France
Hamid Karzai, president of Afghanistan
Which of these local charities are partners in The Washington Post Helping Hand?
Bright Beginnings
N Street Village
So Others Might Eat
All of the above