The Washington Post

John Kelly’s historic D.C. trivia quiz

No one wants to relive 2021. Fortunately, with my annual fiendishly difficult D.C. trivia quiz, you don’t have to. We’re going further back in time. But be warned: These questions are really obscure.

John Kelly December 24, 2021
1

In October 1894, Washingtonians were invited to stop by 919 Pennsylvania Ave. NW to marvel at a new invention. What was it?













The Kinetograph, an early way to view motion pictures

The Kinetomobile, an early electric car

The Fidobot, an early robotic dog

The Graphophone, an early speech-to-text machine

2

On May 7, 1912, a pedestrian at 14th and F streets NW pointed at the Washington Monument and excitedly said that a man was climbing up the side of the obelisk. Soon, a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch the daredevil. What did they really see?













A chimpanzee

A workman repairing the monument’s mortar

An errant kite

A damp spot

3

Franklin Square got a makeover this year. What did city leaders want to turn the downtown park into exactly 100 years ago, in 1921?













An airport

A streetcar station

A parking garage

A petting zoo

4

On Oct. 22, 1923, Col. R.B. “Idaho Bill” Pearson showed up at the White House after driving across the country with a gift for President Calvin Coolidge in the back of his truck. What was it?

















































































































































A bear

A load of potatoes

An artillery piece of his own design that Pearson hoped the U.S. Army would buy

A new type of oil derrick

5

On April 11, 1925, District police confiscated something they thought would make their job easier. What was it?













An X-ray machine capable of seeing through walls

A Gatling gun

A powerful touring car

A gyrocopter

6

On June 25, 1925, Barney, Gene and Tom made their last appearance on the streets of Washington. Who were they?





The tap-dancing doormen of the Willard hotel

Three shoeshine men who worked outside the National Press Club

The last horses to pull equipment for the fire department

Push broom-wielding streetsweepers known for their synchronized routines

7

In November 1941, Washingtonians could visit the Hecht Co. department store to see Sparko. What was Sparko?



















































Washington, D.C.’s electric chair, used to execute condemned prisoners

The telegraph key used by Samuel F.B. Morse to send the first telegraph message

The key that Benjamin Franklin had dangled from a kite string in his famous experiment

A robot dog

8

What do these cities have in common: Beijing, China; Seoul, South Korea; Bangkok, Thailand; Sunderland, England.













Like Washington, they are all the capitals of their respective countries

They are all sister cities with Washington

Like Washington, they are all known for their cherry blossoms

Like Washington, they all have granite curbstones

9

In 1956, the Folger Shakespeare Library had to make an embarrassing confession. What was it?













A corset in its collection said to be owned by Queen Elizabeth I was never worn by the Virgin Queen

A codpiece in its collection was not owned by William Shakespeare but by Christopher Marlowe

The plays attributed to William Shakespeare were actually written by Christopher Marlowe

It turned out that “Hamlet” was a typo. Shakespeare intended the character to be called “Jamlet”

10

In 1969, the first ad featuring the new travel slogan “Virginia is for lovers” ran in a national bridal magazine. Where did the extras in the photo come from?













A Virginia mental institution

Virginia Military Institute

Colonial Williamsburg

The Shenandoah Shakespeare Festival

11

Which of these District charities is a partner in The Washington Post Helping Hand?













Bread for the City

Friendship Place

Miriam’s Kitchen

All of the above

Your score: 0 / 11

Click to register your score and compare with others