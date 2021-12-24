John Kelly’s historic D.C. trivia quiz

No one wants to relive 2021. Fortunately, with my annual fiendishly difficult D.C. trivia quiz, you don’t have to. We’re going further back in time. But be warned: These questions are really obscure.
In October 1894, Washingtonians were invited to stop by 919 Pennsylvania Ave. NW to marvel at a new invention. What was it?
The Kinetograph, an early way to view motion pictures
The Kinetomobile, an early electric car
The Fidobot, an early robotic dog
The Graphophone, an early speech-to-text machine
On May 7, 1912, a pedestrian at 14th and F streets NW pointed at the Washington Monument and excitedly said that a man was climbing up the side of the obelisk. Soon, a crowd of hundreds gathered to watch the daredevil. What did they really see?
A chimpanzee
A workman repairing the monument’s mortar
An errant kite
A damp spot
Franklin Square got a makeover this year. What did city leaders want to turn the downtown park into exactly 100 years ago, in 1921?
An airport
A streetcar station
A parking garage
A petting zoo
On Oct. 22, 1923, Col. R.B. “Idaho Bill” Pearson showed up at the White House after driving across the country with a gift for President Calvin Coolidge in the back of his truck. What was it?
A bear
A load of potatoes
An artillery piece of his own design that Pearson hoped the U.S. Army would buy
A new type of oil derrick
On April 11, 1925, District police confiscated something they thought would make their job easier. What was it?
An X-ray machine capable of seeing through walls
A Gatling gun
A powerful touring car
A gyrocopter
On June 25, 1925, Barney, Gene and Tom made their last appearance on the streets of Washington. Who were they?
The tap-dancing doormen of the Willard hotel
Three shoeshine men who worked outside the National Press Club
The last horses to pull equipment for the fire department
Push broom-wielding streetsweepers known for their synchronized routines
In November 1941, Washingtonians could visit the Hecht Co. department store to see Sparko. What was Sparko?
Washington, D.C.’s electric chair, used to execute condemned prisoners
The telegraph key used by Samuel F.B. Morse to send the first telegraph message
The key that Benjamin Franklin had dangled from a kite string in his famous experiment
A robot dog
What do these cities have in common: Beijing, China; Seoul, South Korea; Bangkok, Thailand; Sunderland, England.
Like Washington, they are all the capitals of their respective countries
They are all sister cities with Washington
Like Washington, they are all known for their cherry blossoms
Like Washington, they all have granite curbstones
In 1956, the Folger Shakespeare Library had to make an embarrassing confession. What was it?
A corset in its collection said to be owned by Queen Elizabeth I was never worn by the Virgin Queen
A codpiece in its collection was not owned by William Shakespeare but by Christopher Marlowe
The plays attributed to William Shakespeare were actually written by Christopher Marlowe
It turned out that “Hamlet” was a typo. Shakespeare intended the character to be called “Jamlet”
In 1969, the first ad featuring the new travel slogan “Virginia is for lovers” ran in a national bridal magazine. Where did the extras in the photo come from?
A Virginia mental institution
Virginia Military Institute
Colonial Williamsburg
The Shenandoah Shakespeare Festival
Which of these District charities is a partner in The Washington Post Helping Hand?
Bread for the City
Friendship Place
Miriam’s Kitchen
All of the above