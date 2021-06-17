Giants OF Alex Dickerson (strained upper back) is expected to return Saturday when he’s eligible to come off the 10-day injured list. “I would expect him to be in the lineup Saturday,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “That’s not set in stone but that’s my expectation right now.” ... INF/OF Darin Ruf could also be activated as early as this weekend. He has been on the IL since May 27 with a strained right hamstring.