Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales, out since late April with a left forearm strain, was expected to throw a simulated game of 40 to 45 pitches this week. He could return to the rotation as soon as next week, though the team will be cautious. “You will not see him go out there and go six innings and 95 pitches the first time,” manager Scott Servais said. “No chance. We will slow play it and build him up as we go along.”