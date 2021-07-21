Twins: Minnesota OF/1B Alex Kirilloff has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist ligament tear (retroactive to July 20). Surgery to repair the ligament has been scheduled for later this week. “It was something that he was playing through,” manager Rocco Baldelli said of Kirilloff’s tear. “We knew there could be a point in the year where he just could not continue playing through this and the smart thing to do would be to have the procedure.” ... The Twins have recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Kirilloff. Astudillo logged 41 games for Minnesota earlier this season, hitting .254 (31-for-122) with four doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and a .661 OPS before being optioned to Triple-A on June 19.