I can’t help but think of my son listening to my dad share stories about his rings and how they connect us to our great-great-grandparents whenever I read a book by the Pumphrey brothers. On the Old Boat a grandson learns the old ways of connecting to the sea from his grandfather, with every passing page years go by and little by little the effects of pollution begin to affect the world they inhabit. Created with stamps, the Pumphrey book beautifully weaves an origin story of a fisherman reborn to battle the pollution that has overtaken their shores and in the process ask us to reflect on our wasteful habits.