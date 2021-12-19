We hope to feature one class in grades 2 through 7 each month of the school year. If you would like your class to be considered, ask your teacher to download our questionnaire at wapo.st/ClassofKidsPost2021, have students fill it out and send it, with a class picture, to kidspost@washpost.com. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about KidsPost can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.
Favorite author and favorite book: Thefourth-graders enjoy a variety of books, so there was no clear favorite. But two students said they like the World of Indy books, which follow a fictional girl who deals with real-world problems, including bullying and pollution. Two other students mentioned author Juan Muñoz Martin and his series about Friar Perico, a fictional man who lives in a religious monastery in the 1800s. The students also like American authors Jeff Kinney and R.L. Stine.
Favorite singer or musician: Colombian singer Camilo and Spanish singer Aitana were the class favorites, with three votes each. Olivia Rodrigo and Ariana Grande tied for second with two votes. Two unexpected choices: 20th-century musical greats Frank Sinatra and Freddie Mercury.
Favorite sport (to play) or hobby: Dance topped this category with four votes, including one for flamenco, which is a traditional Spanish kind of dancing, but also involves guitar-playing and singing. Sports mentioned included running, rugby and basketball.
Place you would you love to visit but haven’t: Paris, the French capital, was the most popular destination with three votes. New York and London/United Kingdom tied for second with two. One student hopes to take a very long trip to Argentina. It’s about 6,600 miles from Madrid.
Food you could eat every day of your life: Ice cream, which is called helado in Spanish, was the top food choice. Three students said they could eat it every day. In second place were salad, pizza and paella, a rice dish from the Spanish city of Valencia.
Favorite animal: Cats edged out dogs and pandas, three votes to two. But these kids like many animals — especially wild ones — including penguins, crocodiles, lemurs and flamingoes.
Job or profession when you grow up: More than 25 percent of the class (five students) would like to be singers — maybe the next Camilo or Aitana. A close second was doctor, with four votes. Veterinarian and teacher tied for third place, with three votes apiece.
World problem you would solve: Pollution was the issue nearly half the class said they would solve. Three students mentioned solving hunger. Climate change (or global warming) and homelessness each received two votes.
Person, living or dead, you admire most: The students appreciate their families. Mom was the most-admired with 2 1/2 votes (we gave her half of the “parents” vote). One student wrote, “She is always happy. I like her smile.” Two students chose their sister. One gave the ultimate compliment: “I want to be like her.”