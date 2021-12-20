The donations included “lots of toys, lots of clothing” as well as hygiene items and cash, certainly adding up to more than enough to replace the stolen items intended for children who are signed up for a distribution event Monday, Rockwell said. We have "a waiting list … so we could see what we have left over.”
The generosity showed the “compassion and the hearts that people have for each other here,” Rockwell said. “It’s a massive blessing beyond comprehension.”
Farmington police said Saturday that an arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old male suspect in connection with the theft.
The van and toys have not been recovered, and no arrest had been made or a motive determined, according to police.
The Salvation Army is a Christian organization founded in 1865 in London. It is active in more than 100 countries and is best known for its charity shops, homeless shelters and disaster relief.