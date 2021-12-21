The co-creators of the novel, Swanson and Behr, are the husband-and-wife team behind many books for young people, including two previous tales about Ben in the Cookie Chronicles series (though you need not have read them to enjoy this story). During a three-person phone call, the couple recently talked with a KidsPost reporter from the home — a converted barn — that they share with their four children and Boston terrier, Dumbles, in Chestertown, Maryland.